The big news: J&K partially restores broadband internet, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: AAP named all 70 candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, and the Aligarh Muslim University will file a complaint against police violence.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Broadband internet partially restored in Kashmir, but ban on social media remains: The government also restored 2G mobile connectivity on postpaid mobiles in the districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi.
- AAP names all 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls, Arvind Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi: The party retained 46 of its sitting MLAs, and fielded 24 new faces. The list had only eight women.
- AMU to file complaint against police violence, says no permission was given to enter hostel: The police had last month entered the campus to quell protests against the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University.
- ‘Back-breaking inflation, unemployment has created financial emergency,’ says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress party demanded that the prime minister convene a meeting of all parties and present a roadmap to tackle inflation.
- Anti CAA-NRC protest held during India-Australia cricket match in Mumbai by students: A group of 26 students held the protest at the Wankhede stadium, and left before the end of the Indian innings.
- 2012 Delhi gangrape case convict Mukesh Singh files mercy plea before President Kovind: This came hours after the Supreme Court rejected his curative petition against the death penalty.
- CAA a ‘ploy’ to give citizenship to foreigners who funded BJP, alleges Mamata Banerjee: The West Bengal chief minister claimed those who turned black money into white for the ruling party were being given citizenship.
- US lifts China’s currency manipulator tag; Beijing says move is in line with facts: After the announcement, the Chinese yuan currency strengthened to its highest level in more than five months.
- Wholesale inflation rose to 2.59% in December, onion prices up 455% in a year: Petrol prices rose by as much as 69.69%, mirroring the increase in retail prices of the fuel, which stood at 60.5% in December.
- TMC workers file police complaints against BJP Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh for ‘shot like dogs’ remark: A complaint was lodged in North 24 Parganas district and another in Nadia.