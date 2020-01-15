A look at the headlines right now:

Broadband internet partially restored in Kashmir, but ban on social media remains: The government also restored 2G mobile connectivity on postpaid mobiles in the districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi. AAP names all 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls, Arvind Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi: The party retained 46 of its sitting MLAs, and fielded 24 new faces. The list had only eight women. AMU to file complaint against police violence, says no permission was given to enter hostel: The police had last month entered the campus to quell protests against the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University. ‘Back-breaking inflation, unemployment has created financial emergency,’ says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress party demanded that the prime minister convene a meeting of all parties and present a roadmap to tackle inflation. Anti CAA-NRC protest held during India-Australia cricket match in Mumbai by students: A group of 26 students held the protest at the Wankhede stadium, and left before the end of the Indian innings. 2012 Delhi gangrape case convict Mukesh Singh files mercy plea before President Kovind: This came hours after the Supreme Court rejected his curative petition against the death penalty. CAA a ‘ploy’ to give citizenship to foreigners who funded BJP, alleges Mamata Banerjee: The West Bengal chief minister claimed those who turned black money into white for the ruling party were being given citizenship. US lifts China’s currency manipulator tag; Beijing says move is in line with facts: After the announcement, the Chinese yuan currency strengthened to its highest level in more than five months. Wholesale inflation rose to 2.59% in December, onion prices up 455% in a year: Petrol prices rose by as much as 69.69%, mirroring the increase in retail prices of the fuel, which stood at 60.5% in December. TMC workers file police complaints against BJP Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh for ‘shot like dogs’ remark: A complaint was lodged in North 24 Parganas district and another in Nadia.