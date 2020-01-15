Top news: J&K government restores internet in institutions dealing with ‘essential services’
West Bengal governor, at science fair, claims Arjuna’s arrows had nuclear power
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday claimed at a science fair in Kolkata that mythological character Arjuna’s arrows had nuclear power and chariots mentioned in the Mahabharata epic actually flew, the Hindustan Times reported.
A group of students held protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai during Tuesday’s the one-day international cricket match between India and Australia men’s teams, PTI reported. The group wore white T-shirts with “No CAA”, “No NRC” and “No NPR” written on them, with an alphabet on each shirt.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday night restored broadband services in institutions dealing with “essential services”, such as hospitals, banks, government offices, hotels, and tour and travel establishments, Hindustan Times reported. In an official press release, the administration asked internet service providers to install firewalls and carry out “white listing” of websites before providing these services. However, social media websites continue to be banned.
AMU to file complaint against police violence, says no permission was given to enter hostel
The Aligarh Muslim University on Tuesday said it will file a complaint against the crackdown by the Uttar Pradesh Police on students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 15, NDTV reported. The police had entered the campus to quell protests against violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University earlier that evening.
‘Back-breaking inflation, unemployment has created financial emergency,’ says Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led government over the rising prices of essential commodities as well as unemployment, saying this has created a state of “financial emergency”. “Back-breaking inflation, life-threatening unemployment and falling GDP has created a state of financial emergency,” Gandhi tweeted.