The Jamia Millia Islamia University will move a Delhi court to register a first information report against the police action during violence on the campus on December 15, PTI reported.

University officials told PTI that the decision was taken during an executive council meeting. They added that the administration will move court seeking it to direct the police to register the complaint and resolve the matter. The announcement came a day after Jamia Millia Islamia University Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar met Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to urge him to file an FIR.

Hundreds of students from Jamia had gheraoed Akhtar’s office on Monday and called for the registration of a first information report against the police. The university had said it will take all possible measures to address the concerns of students.

On Tuesday, a team from the National Human Rights Commission visited the Jamia campus to record the statements of students who were injured in the police action.

Last month, violence broke out after a protest march by students of Jamia Millia Islamia ended in a pitched battle with the Delhi Police. Buses were set on fire, and several students and police officers were injured. The police were accused of using excessive force and even assaulting students. Police also entered the Aligarh Muslim University campus the same evening after a clash broke out between them and students. They baton-charged students and used tear gas shells on them. Following this, protests against the amendments to the Citizenship Act and the alleged police brutality against the students swept campuses across India.

The Aligarh Muslim University had also said it will file a complaint against the crackdown by the Uttar Pradesh Police on students.