The big news: 2012 Delhi rape convicts won’t be hanged on January 22, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A second closed-door UNSC meeting on J&K is expected to be held tonight, and Jamia will move court seeking FIR against Delhi Police.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Delhi HC rejects 2012 gangrape convict’s plea, but Tihar says can’t hang till mercy petition is settled: However, the High Court allowed the convict, Mukesh Singh, to challenge the death warrant in a sessions court. The Delhi government has recommended rejecting the death-row convict’s mercy petition.
- Second closed-door meeting of UNSC on Jammu and Kashmir to be held tonight, say reports: China, a close ally of Pakistan, reportedly called for this meeting. Union ministers are expected to visit the Union Territory later this week, over five months after the Centre scrapped its special status.
- Jamia Millia Islamia University to move court seeking registration of FIR against Delhi Police: This came a day after Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar had met Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to request him to file a complaint.
- Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar gets bail, asked not to protest till Delhi elections are over: The court allowed Azad to visit any place to pay obeisance, provided he was escorted by the police. Meanwhile, in Lucknow, advocate and activist Mohammad Shoaib granted bail by Lucknow court
- Bengaluru BJP MLA allegedly threatens students for ‘anti-Modi’ graffiti, institute declares holiday: The graffiti with the tagline ‘Sab Changa Si’, or ‘everything is fine’, was painted on the walls opposite Srishti Institute in Yelahanka New Town.
- UP police stop Magsaysay winner Sandeep Pandey, three others from travelling to Ayodhya: The group was travelling from Lucknow to meet a priest involved in a plan to build a multi-faith harmony centre.
- Unnao rape case-accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar moves Delhi HC to challenge his conviction, life imprisonment: A court in Delhi had last month held the former BJP MLA guilty of raping a minor in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district in June 2017.
- Mumbai man who molested former Bollywood actor on flight gets 3 years in jail under POCSO Act: Seven witnesses, including the then minor actor, were examined in the case.
- Hymn ‘Abide With Me’, Gandhi’s favourite, dropped from Beating Retreat tunes, says report: The national song Vande Mataram is likely to replace the hymn in a push for ‘more Indian tunes’, an official said.
- India could play a part in de-escalation of tension in Gulf region, says Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif: Earlier in the day, Iran claimed to have arrested the person who shared a video of the Ukrainian plane crash, but the journalist who had shared the video clip claimed his source was safe.