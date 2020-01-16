The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday discussed Kashmir for the second time in five months.

“Pakistan’s practice of using false pretenses to distract from addressing the malaise that afflicts it has run its course today,” India’s envoy at the world body, Syed Akbaruddin, told The Hindu after the informal “closed consultations”. “We are happy that neither the alarmist scenario painted by the representatives of Pakistan nor any of the baseless allegations made repeatedly by representatives of Pakistan in UN fora were found to be credible today,” he added.

The ambassador said the discussion was seen as a “distraction” and India’s “many friends” had pointed out that there were bilateral mechanisms to address the disputes between India and Pakistan.

Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia’s first deputy permanent representative to the UN, tweeted that the country was in favour of normalising relations between the two neighbours. “We hope that differences between them will be settled through bilateral efforts based on the 1972 Simla Agreement and the 1999 Lahore Declaration,” he added.

UNSC discussed #Kashmir in closed consultations. Russia firmly stands for the normalisation of relations between #India and #Pakistan. We hope that differences between them will be settled through bilateral efforts based on the 1972 Simla Agreement and the 1999 Lahore Declaration — Dmitry Polyanskiy (@Dpol_un) January 15, 2020

The Security Council meeting was convened to discuss the situation in Mali, but China made a request to discuss Kashmir under the agenda of “any other business points”, reported Pakistan’s Express Tribune.

France, however, was reported to have opposed the discussion. “France’s position has not changed and is very clear: the Kashmir issue must be settled bilaterally – as we have stated on several occasions and will continue to reiterate to our partners on the United Nations Security Council,” Hindustan Times quoted a French diplomatic source as saying.

A security lockdown was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 after Parliament revoked its special constitutional status, detained several political leaders, and severed communication links. Eleven days later, the Security Council conducted the first closed-door meeting even as India reiterated that Kashmir was an internal matter. It was the first time in over 50 years that the UN Security Council held a meeting exclusively to discuss Kashmir.

Pakistan had then claimed that it was not its “last step” with regard to Kashmir. After the meeting, China said members of the Security Council had voiced deep concerns about the situation in the region, and hoped that the “relevant parties will exercise restraint and refrain from taking unilateral actions”. It also called upon the two countries to resolve the matter through dialogue.

However, the Narendra Modi government has repeatedly faced global pressure to restore normalcy in the Valley. On October 25, the United States asked India to provide a road map for the restoration of normalcy in the region, including the immediate release of all political detainees.