The big news: UNSC discusses Kashmir at China’s request, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Delhi High Court said 2012 gangrape convicts cannot be executed till their mercy pleas are settled, and Russia got a new prime minister.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Kashmir discussed at UN Security Council, India claims Pakistan’s ‘alarmist scenario’ was rejected: A Russian envoy said Moscow hoped that the two countries would use bilateral mechanisms to settle their differences.
- Delhi HC rejects 2012 gangrape convict’s plea, but Tihar says can’t hang till mercy petition is settled: However, the High Court allowed the convict, Mukesh Singh, to challenge the death warrant in a sessions court. The Delhi government has recommended rejecting the death-row convict’s mercy petition.
- Russian President Putin proposes Tax Service chief Mikhail Mishustin to be next prime minister: Earlier in the day, Russia’s government resigned unexpectedly after Putin favored changes that would shift power from the presidency to parliament.
- ‘Remember Gujarat?’ BJP workers shout communal slogans during pro-CAA rally in Kerala, case filed: Finance Minister Thomas Isaac claimed that it was proof of what the saffron party really stood for.
- US and China sign phase one of trade deal, Trump claims it rights ‘wrongs of the past’: The 86-page agreement includes pledges from Beijing to open Chinese markets to more American companies, and increase farm and energy exports.
- Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar gets bail, asked not to protest till Delhi elections are over: The court allowed Azad to visit any place to pay obeisance, provided he was escorted by the police. Meanwhile, in Lucknow, advocate and activist Mohammad Shoaib granted bail by Lucknow court
- Bengaluru BJP MLA allegedly threatens students for ‘anti-Modi’ graffiti, institute declares holiday: The graffiti with the tagline ‘Sab Changa Si’, or ‘everything is fine’, was painted on the walls opposite Srishti Institute in Yelahanka New Town.
- UP Police stop Magsaysay winner Sandeep Pandey, three others from travelling to Ayodhya: The group was travelling from Lucknow to meet a priest involved in a plan to build a multi-faith harmony centre.
- India could play a part in de-escalation of tension in Gulf region, says Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif: Earlier in the day, Iran claimed to have arrested the person who shared a video of the Ukrainian plane crash, but the journalist who had shared the video clip claimed his source was safe.
- Unnao rape case-accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar moves Delhi HC to challenge his conviction, life imprisonment: A court in Delhi had last month held the former BJP MLA guilty of raping a minor in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district in June 2017.