India claims UN Security Council rejected Pakistan's allegations in discussion on Kashmir
Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat says only way to end terrorism is ‘like US did after 9/11’
Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat said on Thursday that the only way to end terrorism is to do what the United States did after the attacks of September 11, 2001. The United States invaded Afghanistan and deposed the Taliban from power, and began a hunt for Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the terror attack, that ended with his killing by US special forces in 2011 in Abbottabad, Pakistan.
Odisha: Passenger train derails near Cuttack, at least 25 injured
At least 25 people were injured after five coaches of the Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed near Cuttack in Odisha on Thursday morning, PTI reported. The accident occurred after a collision between the express train, which runs between Mumbai and Bhubaneswar, and a goods train, said a Railways official.
J&K administration ‘forfeits’ gallantry medal awarded to policeman who was caught with militants
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday “forfeited” the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry awarded to suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh, who was caught with Hizbul Mujahideen militants in a car last week, PTI reported on Thursday. The administration’s order said that Singh’s act amounted to disloyalty and brought the police force into disrepute.
Kashmir discussed at UN Security Council, India claims Pakistan’s ‘alarmist scenario’ rejected
The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday discussed Kashmir for the second time in five months. “Pakistan’s practice of using false pretenses to distract from addressing the malaise that afflicts it has run its course today,” India’s envoy at the world body, Syed Akbaruddin, told The Hindu after the informal “closed consultations”. “We are happy that neither the alarmist scenario painted by the representatives of Pakistan nor any of the baseless allegations made repeatedly by representatives of Pakistan in UN fora were found to be credible today,” he added.
‘Remember Gujarat?’ BJP workers shout communal slogans during pro-CAA rally in Kerala, case filed
The Kerala Police have registered a case against more than 100 Bharatiya Janata Party workers for allegedly shouting communal slogans during a rally to support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Kozhikode district, Onmanorama reported on Wednesday. The incident took place on Monday in Kuttiadi town. The case was registered on Tuesday after a video was shared widely on social media.
2012 Delhi gangrape case: ‘Death penalty not a deterrent against crimes,’ say women’s rights groups
Sixteen organisations and over 360 individuals working for women’s rights on Tuesday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to stop the execution of all the four convicts in 2012 Delhi gangrape case. This came on the day the Supreme Court dismissed the curative petitions of two of the convicts – Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Singh.