The Trinamool Congress on Thursday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party after students of Visva Bharati University in Shantiniketan were allegedly assaulted by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad members.

“On behalf of all peace loving citizens, especially students, we strongly condemn the violent acts of students affiliated to BJP on hallowed portals of Visva Bharati, a central university campus,” TMC tweeted. “We welcome swift action taken by police and appeal to administration to continue action to book culprits.”

On Wednesday night, outsiders entered the university’s Vidya Bhavan Senior Boys’ hostel and assaulted at least two students, Anandabazar Patrika reported. The students – identified as Swapnil Mukhopadhyay and Shubho Nath – have reportedly been admitted to Pearson Memorial Hospital.

The Students’ Federation of India and All India Democratic Students Organisation alleged that the attack was carried out by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad – the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Last week, Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta was scheduled to give a lecture at the university, but students had surrounded him and kept him confined to a seminar hall for over four hours. SFI and AIDSO claimed that Wednesday’s attack on students was in retaliation to the protests faced by Dasgupta.

In a video post on social media, one student claimed they were initially accosted on Purba Palli Road and assaulted with rods, wickets and wooden planks before the assailants entered the hostel.

