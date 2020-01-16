The big news: J&K police arrest 5 Jaish men, avert ‘major terror attack’, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India criticised Pakistan’s attempt to raise Kashmir at UNSC again, and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut withdrew his remark against Indira Gandhi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Major terror attack averted ahead of Republic Day, five JeM suspects arrested, say J&K police: Police said a huge batch of explosive material had been recovered.
- ‘Desperate measures to peddle allegations,’ says MEA on Pakistan’s attempt to raise Kashmir at UNSC: Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said China must reflect on the global consensus and refrain from taking such actions in future. India had claimed earlier in the day that Pakistan’s ‘alarmist scenario’ was rejected.
- After Congress’ backlash, Shiv Sena leader withdraws remark that Indira Gandhi met Mumbai gangster: Sanjay Raut, who is a former journalist, said he had always stood by Gandhi when people attacked her.
- Five more Kashmiri political leaders released from detention: They were Peoples Democratic Party leader Nizamuddin Bhat, and National Conference leaders Showkat Ganai, Salman Sagar, Altaf Kaloo and Mukhtar Bandh. Meanwhile, the Congress questioned the Centre on its plan to send 36 Union ministers for J&K visit.
- Amazon is not doing India any favour by investing $1 billion, says Piyush Goyal: The Union minister told e-commerce entities not to find loopholes in Indian legislation and instead follow the letter and spirit of the law.
- Amit Shah denies rift with JD(U), says Nitish Kumar will lead NDA into Assembly polls: The Union home minister urged the people of the state to support the Citizenship Amendment Act.
- Citizenship Act protestors shout slogans at RSS Muslim wing’s pro-CAA event, detained: The Muslim Rashtriya Manch claimed the demonstrators were sent by the Congress. Meanwhile, faculty at Azim Premji University said the right to dissent was ‘safety valve of democracy’.
- Madhya Pradesh government school principal suspended for distributing notebooks featuring Savarkar: RN Kerawat said he was ‘stunned’ by the suspension and said he was only acting for the students’ interest.
- Past decade was hottest on record, extreme weather events will continue, warns UN agency: The World Meteorological Organization confirmed that 2019 was the second-hottest year on record.
- Trump impeachment proceedings move to US Senate, trial likely to begin on Tuesday: Last month, the US president was impeached by the House of Representatives on charges of abuse of power and for obstructing Congress.