Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, arrested on December 21 on the charges of instigating violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Old Delhi’s Daryaganj locality, was released from Tihar Jail on Thursday. Azad said he will visit Ravidas Temple at 10 am and Jama Masjid at 1 pm on Friday.
The country’s latest communication satellite, GSAT-30, was successfully launched by the European commercial launcher Ariane-5 at 2.35 am India time on Friday from the Guiana Space Centre in French Guiana, Indian Space Research Organisation said.
ISRO’s communication satellite GSAT-30 successfully launched from French Guiana
Jalees Ansari, convict in 1993 Mumbai blasts case, goes missing a day before his parole ends
A convict in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, Jalees Ansari, disappeared on Thursday from his home in Mumbai after being released on a 21-day parole, his son Zaid has told police. Ansari went missing a day before his parole sanctioned by the Supreme Court was to end.
Bhim Army chief released, says no unconstitutional law will be enforced till he is alive
Bru refugees from Mizoram to now permanently reside in Tripura as Centre inks new pact
Over 30,000 displaced members of the Bru tribal community from Mizoram, who have resided as refugees since 1997, will be permanently settled in Tripura after an agreement was signed on Thursday. Representatives of the Bru community, the Centre, and Mizoram signed the agreement in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Secretariat building in Delhi.
CAA protests: UP authorities acted with grave prejudice, unleashed violence, says people’s tribunal
The jury of the People’s Tribunal on State Action in UP, a group formed to look into the action taken against people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, on Thursday expressed concern on its findings that the state machinery had acted with prejudice against Muslims.
India has camps to tackle radicalisation among people, says Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said that “de-radicalisation camps” are operating in India where those who have “completely been radicalised” can be taken. Rawat made the remarks at the panel discussion Raisina Dialogue 2020 in New Delhi.