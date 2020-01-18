The big news: Delhi rape convict moves SC on rejection of juvenile claim, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: SC issued a notice to the Centre on a plea challenging NPR, and Bhim Army chief urged a Delhi court to modify his bail conditions.
A look at the headlines right now:
- 2012 Delhi gangrape case convict moves SC, claims he was juvenile when crime was committed: The convicts will be hanged on February 1 at 6 am, a Delhi court said. Meanwhile, the woman’s mother said ‘people playing with daughter’s death for politics’.
- SC issues notice to Centre on plea challenging National Population Register: Meghalaya activists filed a PIL in Supreme Court, saying CAA is a ‘blatant design’ to divide tribals. Meanwhile, BJP leader JP Nadda challenged Rahul Gandhi to ‘speak 10 sentences about Citizenship Act’.
- Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad urges Delhi court to modify bail conditions: Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau had ordered him to leave the city by 9 pm, and stay away for four weeks till the Assembly elections are over.
- Amazon promises to create 1 million jobs in India by 2025 day after Union minister snubs Jeff Bezos: Earlier this week, Bezos had promised that the e-commerce giant will invest $1 billion. Piyush Goyal said that this was ‘not a favour to India’.
- ‘Do not have the capacity to experiment with hyperloop project,’ says Ajit Pawar: The finance minister, however, clarified that his comments should not be viewed as a decision to scrap the $10-billion plan.
- Delhi Police granted detention powers under National Security Act for three months: The police, however, said it was a ‘routine order’ and was issued ‘every quarter’.
- India issues travel advisory after outbreak of SARS-like virus in Chinese city: There are more than 500 Indian students in the city of Wuhan in Hebei province. According to reports, at least two people have died after contracting virus.
- BJP announces first list of 57 candidates for Delhi Assembly elections: The party has not yet fielded anyone against Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi seat.
- Four more Jammu and Kashmir politicians released from house arrest: They were identified as Haji Abdul Rasheed, Nazir Ahmed Gurezi, Mohammad Abbas Wani and former minister Abdul Haq Khan, government officials said. On Friday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was ‘ready to hold referendum in PoK, let people of Kashmir decide what they want’.
- Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei defends armed forces on plane crash, calls Trump a clown: Khamenei, who gave his first Friday sermon in eight years, said his ‘heart burned’ for the victims of the crash.