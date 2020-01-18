Voice calls and SMS facilities were restored on prepaid mobile networks in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday after remaining suspended for over five months. In addition, 2G mobile data services were restored in two districts of Kashmir region.

The administration had restored broadband services in institutions dealing with “essential services” on Tuesday night.

“After a careful review, the competent authority has ordered today [Saturday] that voice and SMS facilities shall be restored on all local prepaid SIM cards across Jammu and Kashmir,” the Union Territory’s Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal said, according to ANI.

On postpaid mobiles, 2G data services for accessing whitelisted websites shall be allowed in all 10 districts of Jammu division and Kupwara and Bandipora in Kashmir division, Kansal said. Mobile internet services will remain suspended in the districts of Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Srinagar, Kulgam, Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama.

In a statement on Tuesday, the administration had asked internet service providers to install firewalls and carry out “white-listing” of websites before providing resuming services. Social media websites continue to be banned in the region.

Last week, the Supreme Court had ordered the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review within a week all restrictive orders imposed in the Union Territory. The bench of Justices NV Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and BR Gavai said suspending internet indefinitely violated telecom rules.

The court had noted that the restrictions on internet have to follow the “principles of proportionality” and complete curbs must be considered by the state only as an extraordinary measure. The judges had also instructed the government to publish in the public domain all the orders imposing restrictions so that they can be challenged in courts.

In lockdown since August 5

On August 5 last year, the Centre had amended Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status, imposed a curfew, detained political leaders, and banned all communication services.

The lockdown is still in place but some curbs have been lifted. On the midnight of January 1, SMS services were restored. The Ladakh administration had restored 4G mobile internet connectivity in Kargil on December 27, after a gap of 145 days. Postpaid mobile phone services had been restored across all networks in the Kashmir Valley on October 14.