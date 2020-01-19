The big news: Prepaid mobile services partly restored in Jammu and Kashmir, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Harry and Meghan Markle to drop their ‘royal highness’ titles, and the Congress and DMK appeared to have resolved differences in Tamil Nadu.
A look at the headlines right now:
- In J&K, calls and SMS restored on prepaid mobiles; 153 websites can now be accessed on 2G in 12 districts: No news website was part of the ‘white-list’. Meanwhile, Union ministers began to trickle into J&K for the Centre’s awareness bid.
- Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan Markle drop ‘royal highness’ titles, will not represent the Queen: These are part of a settlement with the Queen following days of talks after the couple’s decided to step back as senior members of the royal family.
- After a week of differences, Congress and DMK call for calm, say will remain united: State Congress chief KS Alagiri met DMK President MK Stalin and said other leaders from the two parties need not air their views publicly.
- Congress releases first list of 54 candidates for Delhi Assembly elections: The party, like the BJP, did not name anyone yet against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi seat.
- Two convicted for raping minor in Delhi in 2013, court says child experienced ‘exceptional depravity’: The POCSO court said that the case had shaken the society’s ‘collective conscience’.
- Kerala did a ‘disastrous thing’ by electing Rahul Gandhi, says historian Ramachandra Guha: Guha called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘self-made’ man with administrative experience.
- Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Her husband Javed Akhtar was reportedly travelling in another car.
- NIA files case to look into police officer Davinder Singh, who was caught ferrying Hizbul militants: A case has reportedly been registered under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act.
- Modi government not so foolish to penalise crores for not cooperating with NPR exercise, says Chidambaram: The Congress leader said all parties fighting against NPR, CAA and NRC must come together.
- Shirdi residents call for shutdown on Sunday after row over Saibaba’s birthplace but temple will remain open: The controversy began after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said Pathri in Parbani district was the spiritual figure’s birthplace.