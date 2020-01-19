The police have filed a first information reports against Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi’s car driver after the vehicle was involved in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday, ANI reported.

The incident took place around 3.30 pm near Khalapur in Raigad district of Maharashtra. The car Azmi was travelling in rammed into a truck. She was on her way to Khandala, where the family has a holiday home. Her husband, poet Javed Akhtar, was present in another car, according to reports. The car driver was also injured. The injured were taken to MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai, the police said. Azmi, 69, sustained minor injuries on her neck and chin and near the eye. Azmi’s spokesperson said she was fine.

Azmi’s driver was identified as Kamlesh Yogendra Kamat. The complaint was filed by the truck driver, Rajesh Pandurang Shinde. “Due to rash driving by the car’s driver, the car hit the moving truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway which resulted in the accident,” the FIR said.

Several political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Bollywood celebrities putup tweets hoping for her speedy recovery. Here are some reactions.

The news of @AzmiShabana Ji’s injury in an accident is distressing. I pray for her quick recovery. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 18, 2020

Came to know abt Shabana Azmi ji’s accident. I pray to God for her fast recovery and good health. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 18, 2020

Heard the news about the accident. Wishing @AzmiShabana Ji a speedy recovery — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 18, 2020