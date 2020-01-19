Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced a set of promises – including free electricity, 24-hour supply of drinking water and a world class education for every child – for voters ahead of next month’s Assembly elections, NDTV reported. Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party’s 10-point guarantee card will be implemented if voters return the party to power.

Kejriwal said an Aam Aadmi Party government would reduce pollution by 300%.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief also promised that two crore trees would be planted in the national capital, and the Yamuna river would be cleaned. “I will make sure each one of you can take a dip in the Yamuna,” the chief minister added.

“These are Kejriwal’s guarantees that for the next five years, we will get 24 hours of electricity and up to 200 units of free electricity,” the chief minister said, according to Hindustan Times. “The Opposition says the free power supply is only till March 31. But it will remain for the next five years.”

Kejriwal guaranteed that free bus travel for students and women would continue for the next five years. He said the government would ensure last mile connectivity through buses and the metro network. The chief minister said all slum dwellers would be provided homes.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief said the party’s official manifesto would be released in the next 10 days. Assembly elections for all 70 seats will be held on February 8, and the results will be declared on February 11. In the 2015 elections, the Aam Aadmi Party had won 67 constituencies.

On January 14, the Aam Aadmi Party released a list of all 70 candidates. Kejriwal will contest the polls from New Delhi constituency. On Saturday, both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party released the first list of candidates – 54 for the Congress and 57 for the BJP.