India’s richest 1% hold more than four times the wealth held by the bottom 70% of the country’s population, according to a study released by Oxfam on Monday. The document, released before the start of the five-day World Economic Forum, said the combined wealth of 63 Indian billionaires is higher than the total Union Budget for the fiscal year 2018-’19, which was at Rs 24,42,200 crore. The report further said “sexist economies” were fuelling the inequality crisis by enabling a wealthy elite to accumulate vast fortunes at the expense of ordinary people, particularly poor women and girls.
The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Sunday demanded the immediate removal of NITI Aayog member VK Saraswat for his remarks defending the suspension of internet services in the Union Territory. Saraswat on Saturday claimed that the suspension of internet services in Jammu and Kashmir did not have a “significant effect” on the economy as it was used to only watch “dirty films”.
Oxfam report: Wealth of India’s richest 1% is four times more than total held by 70% poorest
Citizenship Act: Treat all minorities equally, former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai tells India
Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai has urged India to treat all minorities, including Muslims, equally, The Hindu reported on Sunday. Karzai’s comments come in the backdrop of the Citizenship Amendment Act that provides citizenship to refugees from six minority religious communities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, provided they have lived in India for six years and entered the country by December 31, 2014. The Act has been widely criticised for excluding Muslims.
“We don’t have persecuted minorities in Afghanistan… the whole country is persecuted,” Karzai told The Hindu in an interview. “We have been in war and conflict for a long time. All religions in Afghanistan – Muslims and Hindus and Sikhs, which are our three main religions – have suffered.”
Kuki, Naga militants sign historic pact to ‘resolve differences’
Two armed groups – kuki and naga – have come out openly to work together for the first time since the early 1990s, the Imphal Free Press reported on Sunday. The working committees of Naga National Political Groups and Kuki National Organisation signed a joint declaration to work together on January 10. While the NNPGs is an umbrella body of seven Naga militant outfits, the KNO is one of the two umbrella bodies of 17 Kuki militant outfits. Both NNPGs and KNO have been holding peace talks with the Centre.
Remove NITI Aayog member for ‘internet only used for dirty films’ remark, demands Kashmir trade body
Uttarakhand: Railways to replace Urdu with Sanskrit on platform signboards
The Indian Railways has decided that Sanskrit will replace Urdu as the third language on platform signboards in Uttarakhand, The Times of India reported late on Saturday. The name of stations will be displayed in English, Hindi and Sanskrit.
Railway authorities said the decision was taken in accordance with the railway manual, PTI reported. “According to the railway manual, the name of a railway station on platform signboards should be written in the second official language of the state concerned after Hindi and English,” said Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Deepak Kumar.
Kerala governor demands report from government after citizenship law is challenged in Supreme Court
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Sunday sought a report from Chief Secretary Tom Jose about the Left Democratic Front government’s decision to challenge the Citizenship Amendment Act in Supreme Court, PTI reported. On Thursday, Khan had expressed displeasure at the government’s decision to approach the top court without consulting him.
The Kerala government filed a plea against the citizenship law in the Supreme Court on January 14 – the first state to do so. The court will hear around 60 pleas against the amended law on January 22.
My criticism of Malayalis for electing Rahul Gandhi was patronising, says historian Ramachandra Guha
Historian Ramachandra Guha on Sunday admitted that it was patronising of him to chastise the people of Wayanad in Kerala for electing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Parliament. In a series of tweets, Guha said his much talked-about remarks were made in the broader context of “[Prime Minister Narendra] Modi, Hindutva and India”. The historian added that he would always remain an opponent of Hindutva.
“I have nothing against Rahul Gandhi personally,” Guha had said on Friday on the second day of the ongoing Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode city. “He is a decent fellow, very well-mannered. But young India does not want a fifth-generation dynast. If you Malayalis make the mistake of re-electing Rahul Gandhi in 2024 too, you are merely handing over an advantage to Narendra Modi.”
Priyanka Gandhi accuses BJP of harassing Hardik Patel after his arrest in 2015 sedition case
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Gujarat for arresting state party leader Hardik Patel the night before for failing to appear in a trial court here in a 2015 sedition case.
“Hardik Patel, who has been fighting for the employment of the youth and farmers’ right, is being frequently harassed by the BJP,” she tweeted. “Hardik amplified the voices of his community, sought jobs and scholarships for them, and fought for farmers. The BJP is calling such a person traitor.”
Nirmala Sitharaman defends Citizenship Act, cites examples of Adnan Sami and Taslima Nasreen
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday defended the Citizenship Amendment Act by citing the examples of singer Adnan Sami, who was granted Indian citizenship in 2016, and writer Taslima Nasreen, Hindustan Times reported. Nasreen, who fled Bangladesh due to religious persecution, is officially a citizen of Sweden, and lives in India on a residency permit.