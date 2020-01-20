Hundreds of people marched from Jamia Millia Islamia University to Shaheen Bagh in Delhi on Sunday evening to protest against the citizenship law, PTI reported. Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act are continuing across the country, more than a month after it was passed in Parliament. On Sunday, protests were held in places such as Bengaluru, Lucknow, Kerala, Jharkhand, Kolkata, Delhi, Goa, Punjab, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

There were several people dressed as Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, and revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev in the march in Delhi. They chanted slogans such as “Azadi” and “CAA-NCR Par Halla Bol”. It also reportedly displayed a mock detention camp inside which children, dressed to show they were from different religious faiths, shouted slogans. Placards that said “We reject CAA, NRC and NPR”, “Hindu Muslim Sikh Isai, Aapas Mein Bhai Bhai” were also on display.

Delhi: People take out a candle march protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, NPR & NRC from outside Jamia Millia Islamia to Shaheen Bagh. pic.twitter.com/qYEmTwY0q3 — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2020

My brothers plays the characters as a Gandhi, Ashfaque Ullah Khan and Bhagat Singh to show the vision of India, that we were as a secular contry and will remain as a secular country.

Against #CAA_NRC_Protests. pic.twitter.com/pKhkG7fB5p — Shakir Husain (@ShakirH77661051) January 20, 2020

Shaheen Bagh, which has emerged as the epicentre of the protests in Delhi, was busy on Sunday as well. It has been organised mainly by women from the neighbourhood, most of whom are Muslim and visibly so. The Delhi Police that cracked down violently on demonstrations elsewhere was confounded by a legion of women in headscarves, quietly sitting through the night in protest.

The protestors at Shaheen Bagh also observed a two-minute silence on Sunday to show solidarity with Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to flee the Valley on January 19, 1990.

Here are some visuals from Shaheen Bagh on Sunday:

With Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh having become the ground zero of protests against the Citizenship Act in the Capital, several artworks and installations are beginning to appear on the site. From postcards and elaborate posters to a mock detention camp, and a mini replica of India Gate inscribed with the names of those who have died nationwide during the protests, dissent is seeing diverse expressions.

Every street, every corner, every wall will radiate with our desire for azadi #CAA_NRC_Protests pic.twitter.com/jJfSqSJQpW — We The People of India (@ThePeopleOfIN) January 19, 2020

The idea of Shaheen Bagh has spread to other parts of the country. In Kolkata, many women gathered to oppose the citizenship laws at Park Circus area. Similarly, women gathered in Punjab’s Malerkotla area.

Kolkata Inspired by Delhi's #SheheenBagh, women gathered to oppose CAA, NRC, NPR, at park Circus Maiden, Salil bera#हर_शहर_शाहीन_बाग pic.twitter.com/4eU9hjMhNA — Ziya Sayed🦋 (@ZiyaSayed6) January 20, 2020

In Kerala, a group of women gathered and performed Oppana, a traditional form of social entertainment prevalent in Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu, to oppose the Citizenship Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens. It’s generally performed at weddings to describe the bride. But this performance instead spoke about the importance of unity.

Oppana is a popular traditional art form prevalent amongst the Muslim community in Kerala, usually performed to describe the beauty of the bride in pre-wedding celebrations.



This 👇🏼Mega performance is to oppose the CAA & NRC.pic.twitter.com/vPGeRF6T6V — Ravi Nair (@t_d_h_nair) January 19, 2020

In Uttar Pradesh, protests continued despite reports that the police had taken away blankets and food meant for protestors at a protest site near the city’s iconic clock tower.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Sunday criticised those opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, and said the country was being “ripped apart” by the propaganda against it. Speaking at a Gorakhpur college as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s awareness campaign for the legislation, Adityanath accused Opposition parties of “financing miscreants” for the protests.

“The Citizenship [Amendment] Act is not a law against any citizen of India,” Adityanath said. “It is against those intruders who are responsible for terrorism, extremism and separatism. The country is being ripped apart due to propaganda against CAA, and this is being done by keeping women at the forefront.”

His deputy, Keshav Prasad Maurya, claimed in Vrindavan that those who were opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act are “mentally affected” and should get medical treatment.

लखनऊ के घंटाघर से पुलिस कंबल और खाने का सामान छीन कर ले गयी, इलेक्ट्रिसिटी की कोई सुविधा नही है, आसपास के खाने की दुकानें बंद कर दी गयी हैं, किसी पुरुष को आंदोलन में शामिल होने की इजाजत नही है, इतनी शर्दी में सिर ढकने के लिए कुछ नही लगाने दिया जा रहा है



फिर भी घंटाघर गुलज़ार है pic.twitter.com/nAfLEp2n9J — We The People of India (@ThePeopleOfIN) January 19, 2020

Football fans on Sunday used the Kolkata I-League derby at the Salt Lake Stadium to voice their protests. The match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan saw fans of both sides displaying huge banners to protests against the new law. The East Bengal side displayed the words: “Paper cannot replace land acquired through blood”.

Another display showed a popular Bengali comic book character using his muscle power to drive away NRC.

Anti-NRC protest @ kolkata derby tonight.

From East Bengal FC galary: "our nation is made with our blood, not with some papers"

From Mohanbagan FC galary: "when we were here, there were no papers"..#IndiaAgainstCAA_NRC_NPR pic.twitter.com/Gp3lqnRCCa — Ananyo (@laiciteananyo) January 19, 2020

In Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district, clashes broke out between the police and pro-Citizenship Act protestors, ANI reported. The protestors reportedly attacked the police after they used force against them. The police claimed that they had not granted permission for the rally and prohibitory orders were in place in the area.

“Protesters tore the clothes and pulled the hair of officers deployed in the region,” District Collector Nidhi Nivedita said. “I was surprised at how little law meant to them. They were kicking the sub-district magistrate and assaulting officials.”

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: A protestor pulls hair of Rajgarh Deputy Collector Priya Verma, after she hits BJP workers and drags them. The clash broke out during a demonstration in support of #CAA. pic.twitter.com/7ckpZaFBkJ — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2020

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Rajgarh Collector Nivedita prevented BJP workers from holding a demonstration in support of #CAA, in Rajgarh. (19.01.2020) pic.twitter.com/QGarsE5APy — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2020

Protests were also held outside India in places such as Jersey, Chicago and Ohio in the USA on Sunday.

Modi, modi, you cant hide, you’ve committed genocide! Ntl Day of Action #jersey rally, walk down Newark Avenue that has restaurants that sell “Modi Delights” and large, Modi cut-outs. #stopmodi #stophindufascism #Reject_CAA_NRC_NPR pic.twitter.com/599KeiGgf3 — South Asia Solidarity Initiative (@SASIinNYC) January 20, 2020

Just returning home from the protest rally in Cincinnati Ohio and wow look at everyone in the rain and cold. The spirits have not been dampened. Love you all!! pic.twitter.com/o6YN6WZRno — Yasmin Alvi یاسمین الوی (@YasminAlvi) January 18, 2020

Here are some visuals from protests in other parts of India, such as Pakur in Jharkhand, Ponda in Goa, Solapur in Maharashtra, Bengaluru and Sicar in Rajasthan.

आज बिरसा मुंडा, प्रोफेसर अब्दुल बारी और जयपाल सिंह मुंडा की धरती में। यहां जनता ने फसिस्ट बीजेपी को सत्ता से उखाड़ दिया है। अब वोह कमर कस रहे है CAA/NRC/NPR के खिलाफ लड़ने के लिए। झरखंड सरकार से आग्रह की के वोह केरल और पंजाब की तरह विधान सभा में इन के खिलाफ प्रस्ताव पारित करें। pic.twitter.com/zcq8fzoM4X — Umar Khalid (@UmarKhalidJNU) January 19, 2020

Pictures from protest in Ponda, Goa against CAA-NRC-NPR.



#CAA_NRC_Protests pic.twitter.com/Hnak4yQU9f — We The People of India (@ThePeopleOfIN) January 20, 2020

pic.twitter.com/YCJNDHyoYN — We The People of India (@ThePeopleOfIN) January 19, 2020

'भारत जोड़ो की क्या पहचान,

बापू, तिरंगा और संविधान'



भारत जोड़ो आंदोलन झारखंड के पाकुर में भी पहुँच गया है!



हम भारत के लोग गाँधी-अंबेडकर की साझी विरासत, अशफाक-बिस्मिल की साझी शहादत के लिये आखिरी दम तक लड़ेंगे!



Pakur, Jharkhand today against NRC, CAA, and NPR#NPRही_NRCहै pic.twitter.com/IkpVq78b3l — We The People of India (@ThePeopleOfIN) January 19, 2020

The Citizenship Amendment Act, notified on January 10, provides citizenship to refugees from six minority religious communities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, provided they have lived in India for six years and entered the country by December 31, 2014. At least 26 people died in protests against the legislation last month.

The Act has been widely criticised for excluding Muslims. In Northeastern states, demonstrators feel the Act will erode their ethnic identities by granting citizenship to foreigners on religious grounds. Over the last year, the government has repeatedly claimed that the new citizenship law would be the precursor to a countrywide National Register of Citizens, intended to identify so-called illegal immigrants and deport them. Taken together, it is feared, the law and the register will work towards excluding Indian Muslims from citizenship.