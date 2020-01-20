A “live bomb” was found in an unattended bag near the ticket counters at Mangaluru airport in Karnataka on Monday, creating panic among passengers, PTI reported. The police said the bomb was found in a laptop bag, and was taken to the bomb disposal unit vehicle for a controlled explosion at an open place.

“According to the preliminary reports, a live bomb was found at the Mangaluru Airport today,” Karnataka minister Basavaraj Bommai said. “Steps have been taken to neutralise it and carry out further inquiry to identify people behind it.”

The Central Industrial Security Force, which handles security at airports, cordoned off the area after the bomb was discovered, and reported the matter to the police. Mangaluru Commissioner of Police PS Harsha then rushed to the airport along with a police team and a bomb disposal squad.

Harsha later said that the police are going through CCTV footage to identify the people who brought the bag into the airport, The Indian Express reported. The CISF has also conducted an extensive search operation at the airport.

“The CISF had found a suspicious bag, handled it as per the safety protocol and quickly informed the police control room,” Harsha said. Security has been tightened at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and Hubli airport too.