The big news: IMF lowers India’s GDP growth estimate in 2019-’20 to 4.8%, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Mamata Banerjee said West Bengal Assembly would discuss an anti-CAA resolution, and J&K police chief backed the idea of deradicalisation camps.
A look at the headlines right now:
- IMF lowers global growth projection for 2020-’21 due to sharp slowdown in India: The monetary fund said the Indian economy is projected to grow 4.8% in 2019-’20. In October, it had predicted an expansion of 6.1%.
- Mamata Banerjee says West Bengal will bring resolution against CAA in state Assembly: The chief minister also requested all Northeastern states, including those ruled by the BJP, to pass similar resolutions.
- Deradicalisation camps in Kashmir ‘should be welcomed’, says police chief: Dilbagh Singh blamed Pakistan for backing efforts to radicalise youngsters in the Union Territory.
- Main accused Brajesh Thakur, 18 others convicted of rape in Muzaffarnagar shelter home case: Thakur used to run the shelter home in Bihar where at least 34 inmates were allegedly drugged and raped.
- Kerala government decides to not implement NPR, will cooperate only with Census 2021: Meanwhile, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said no explanation about the state approaching the Supreme Court against the CAA, without his consent, was acceptable.
- We don’t have information about ‘tukde-tukde gang’, home ministry says in reply to RTI query: Activist Saket Gokhale, who had filed the application, said he would ask the poll panel to take note of Amit Shah’s repeated use of the term in speeches.
- SARS-like virus kills third person in China, spreads to more cities and to South Korea: More than 200 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Beijing, the symptoms of which range from fever and coughing to kidney failure.
- Uddhav Thackeray meets Shirdi temple trust members, strike called off: The people in the temple town of Shirdi started protesting after the chief minister said spiritual leader Saibaba was born in the village of Pathri.
- Centre to take over Unitech’s management after Supreme Court accepts government proposal: The real estate giant’s managing directors Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra are in jail for allegedly cheating buyers and siphoning off clients’ money.
- Scroll.in’s Mridula Chari, Vinita Govindarajan win Ramnath Goenka award for environment series: This is the second straight year Chari has won the coveted journalism award.