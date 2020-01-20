A look at the headlines right now:

IMF lowers global growth projection for 2020-’21 due to sharp slowdown in India: The monetary fund said the Indian economy is projected to grow 4.8% in 2019-’20. In October, it had predicted an expansion of 6.1%. Mamata Banerjee says West Bengal will bring resolution against CAA in state Assembly: The chief minister also requested all Northeastern states, including those ruled by the BJP, to pass similar resolutions. Deradicalisation camps in Kashmir ‘should be welcomed’, says police chief: Dilbagh Singh blamed Pakistan for backing efforts to radicalise youngsters in the Union Territory. Main accused Brajesh Thakur, 18 others convicted of rape in Muzaffarnagar shelter home case: Thakur used to run the shelter home in Bihar where at least 34 inmates were allegedly drugged and raped. Kerala government decides to not implement NPR, will cooperate only with Census 2021: Meanwhile, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said no explanation about the state approaching the Supreme Court against the CAA, without his consent, was acceptable. We don’t have information about ‘tukde-tukde gang’, home ministry says in reply to RTI query: Activist Saket Gokhale, who had filed the application, said he would ask the poll panel to take note of Amit Shah’s repeated use of the term in speeches. SARS-like virus kills third person in China, spreads to more cities and to South Korea: More than 200 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Beijing, the symptoms of which range from fever and coughing to kidney failure. Uddhav Thackeray meets Shirdi temple trust members, strike called off: The people in the temple town of Shirdi started protesting after the chief minister said spiritual leader Saibaba was born in the village of Pathri. Centre to take over Unitech’s management after Supreme Court accepts government proposal: The real estate giant’s managing directors Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra are in jail for allegedly cheating buyers and siphoning off clients’ money. Scroll.in’s Mridula Chari, Vinita Govindarajan win Ramnath Goenka award for environment series: This is the second straight year Chari has won the coveted journalism award.