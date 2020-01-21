The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi. It has fielded Yuva Morcha President Sunil Yadav from the New Delhi seat against Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party founder Arvind Kejriwal. The polls for all 70 seats in Delhi will be held on February 8, and the results will be announced on February 11.

The list was released hours after its ally Shiromani Akali Dal said it would not contest the elections due to differences with BJP over the Citizenship Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

According to the list of ten candidates, Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga will contest from Hari Nagar and the party’s Purvanchal Morcha President Manish Singh from Delhi Cantonment. The party had already released the names of 57 candidates last week. The three remaining seats will be contested by the BJP’s allies – the Janata Dal (United) in Burari and Sangam Vihar constituencies and the Lok Janshakti Party in Seemapuri.

On January 14, the Aam Aadmi Party released a list of all 70 candidates. On Saturday, both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party released the first list of candidates – 54 for the Congress and 57 for the BJP.