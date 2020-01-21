Food delivery company Zomato on Tuesday acquired Uber’s online food-ordering business in India in an all-stock deal, The Economic Times reported. The deal value is estimated at around $350 million (Rs 2,485).

Uber will have a 10% stake in Zomato, a company backed by China’s Ant Financial.

According to Zomato, Uber Eats will discontinue its operations and will direct restaurants, delivery partners and users in India to the Zomato platform from Tuesday.

However, Zomato will not take Uber Eat’s employees in the transition. Around 100 executives will either be reallocated to Uber’s other verticals in the country or laid off.

“India remains an exceptionally important market to Uber and we will continue to invest in growing our local Rides business,” Uber’s Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi told Reuters. “We have been very impressed by Zomato’s ability to grow rapidly in a capital-efficient manner and we wish them continued success.”

“Zomato has acquired Uber Eats in India and we’ll no longer be available here with immediate effect,” the company tweeted. “We wish all our users more good times with great food on the road ahead. We’ll be shutting down our page down now. If you have any queries, please feel free to reach out to our customer service.”

“We are proud to have pioneered restaurant discovery and to have created a leading food delivery business across more than 500 cities in India,” Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal said in a blog post.

Uber Eats, which pulled out of South Korea earlier this year, said it will continue to operate in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. India accounted for 3% of the business’ gross bookings globally. It was launched in 2017 and struggled in the business. Its other local rival Swiggy dominated the food delivery market in India.