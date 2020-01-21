Two missiles were fired at the Ukrainian airliner which was downed earlier this month, Iran’s civil aviation authority confirmed on Monday, reported AFP. “Investigators... discovered that two Tor-M1 missiles... were fired at the aircraft,” the aviation authority said in a preliminary report released on its website.

The aircraft, which belonged to the Ukrainian International Airlines, on January 8 crashed on the outskirts of Tehran hours after Iran bombed two airbases in Iraq used by United States military forces. The crash killed all 176 persons on board, including 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians. Anti-government protests have erupted across Iran over the incident, and the country is facing growing international pressure.

Days later, Iran’s armed forces had admitted to shooting down the Ukrainian passenger plane by mistake. Iran has claimed to have arrested 30 people for their role in the plane crash. Tehran has also arrested the person who posted a video of the missile striking the aircraft shortly after it took off from the airport. He is likely to face charges related to national security. Iran attributed the crash to “human error” during an apparent retaliation to the assassination of a top military general by the United States.