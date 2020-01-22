Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday urged protestors at Shaheen Bagh to stop their agitation, and claimed that it was inconveniencing schoolchildren, patients and the general public.

Baijal met an eight-member delegation on Tuesday. They submitted a memorandum of demands, including the withdrawal of the amendments to the Citizenship Act. For over a month now, hundreds of protestors, mainly women, have occupied the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch to voice their opposition against the amended Act.

“Met the delegation of protestors from Shaheen Bagh,” Baijal wrote on Twitter. “Assured them to convey their concerns to appropriate authorities. Appealed to call off their agitation in view of continued inconvenience to school children, patients, daily commuters, local residents, etc due to blockade of road.”

He added: “I once again request all to maintain peace and order.”

Met the delegation of protestors from Shaheen Bagh. Assured them to convey their concerns to appropriate authorities. Appealed to call off their agitation in view of continued inconvenience to school children,patients,daily commuters, local residents,etc. due to blockade of road. pic.twitter.com/E946YanD33 — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) January 21, 2020

The meeting came a day after the Delhi Police urged the protestors to unblock the road as parents of schoolchildren allegedly expressed “deep anxiety” because of upcoming board examinations.

“More complaints have been received regarding inconvenience due to blockade of Road No. 13A, particularly to school children who are facing extreme hardship in reaching their schools, coaching centres and private tuitions,” the police said in a series of tweets. “Their parents have expressed deep anxiety in view of forthcoming Board examinations. Daily commuters, local residents and businesspersons are also facing acute harassment. We once again appeal to the protesters at Shaheen Bagh to clear the road and restore normal traffic.”

Protestors at Shaheen Bagh, however, responded that they were allowing school vans to cross. The protestors had also allowed an ambulance to cross over the weekend. “Dear Delhi Police, we too have children of our own, and understand parents’ worries for their children’s schooling and futures,” a Twitter handle called Shaheen Bagh Official said.

It added: “Many of our children are still recovering from unfair injuries sustained at JMI [Jamia Millia Islamia – a reference to the police violence during protests on campus last month]. Keeping schools in mind, we are allowing school vans to cross through near Kalindi Kunj park since schools have reopened. We look forward to your cooperation in these issues.”