The big news: Centre moves SC for ‘victim-centric’ rules in death row cases, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Supreme Court refused to stay the Citizenship Amendment Act, and India slipped 10 places in the 2019 Democracy Index’s global ranking.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre moves Supreme Court to seek ‘victim-centric’ rules in death row cases: The government sought a time limit for convicts to use the last legal options available to them.
- SC says it won’t stay Citizenship Act without hearing Centre, to refer pleas to 5-judge bench: The court has granted the Centre four weeks to file its reply to the petitions.
- India slips 10 spots to 51st rank in annual Democracy Index due to ‘erosion of civil liberties’: The rank was India’s worst ever since the index was first released in 2006.
- Mumbai to remain open all night from January 27 after Thackeray government approves ‘24-hour policy’: State Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said pubs and bars would continue to close at 1.30 am as excise rules were not altered by the government.
- Interpol issues blue corner notice for Nithyananda on Gujarat Police’s request: The notice makes it mandatory for member countries to share the whereabouts of a person.
- Saudi Arabia says reports of crown prince hacking Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ phone are ‘absurd’: The alleged intrusion took place during a friendly WhatsApp conversation between the two men.
- Shaheen Bagh a reaction to five years of ‘cumulative fear’, says former Delhi lieutenant governor: Meanwhile, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal urged protestors to end the demonstrations, and National child rights body said children protesting at Shaheen Bagh need counselling.
- Shiv Sena denies but Congress’ Prithviraj Chavan insists it sought alliance after 2014 polls too: Chavan was the chief minister before the 2014 elections, which the BJP and Shiv Sena had fought separately.
- Delhi court seeks police report by March 16 on Jamia violence: The university has sought the registration of an FIR against the police for entering the campus on December 15, and assaulting students.
- Kerala food back on IRCTC menu after social media backlash: The dishes will be served on trains and stations in the state within a week, said the catering arm of the Railways.