The big news: Centre moves SC seeking speedy hanging of death row convicts, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The toll in the virus outbreak in China rose to 17, and the SC refused to stay amendments to Citizenship Act without hearing the Centre.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre moves Supreme Court to seek ‘victim-centric’ rules in death row cases: The government sought a time limit for convicts to use the last legal options available to them.
- China coronavirus epidemic toll climbs to 17, flights and trains out of Wuhan suspended: Over 9,000 passengers were screened in seven Indian airports.
- SC says it won’t stay Citizenship Act without hearing Centre, to refer pleas to 5-judge bench: The court has granted the Centre four weeks to file its reply to the petitions.
- SC says Article 370 will be referred to larger bench if there is a conflict in earlier two verdicts: The top court directed advocates Dinesh Dwivedi and Sanjay Parikh to give their submissions by Thursday to prove a direct conflict in judgements.
- India slips 10 spots to 51st rank in annual Democracy Index due to ‘erosion of civil liberties’: The rank was India’s worst ever since the index was first released in 2006.
- Women being pushed to protest, they don’t know what amended Citizenship Act is about, says Adityanath: At a rally in Kanpur, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BJP leader said shouting ‘azadi’ slogans amounted to sedition. Meanwhile, at a public meeting in Kanpur, Rajnath Singh told Muslims: ‘No one will touch you.’
- Magsaysay awardee Sandeep Pandey booked for alleged inappropriate comments against VD Savarkar: He has been accused of inciting the public and provoking ‘with intent to cause riots’.
- UN experts call for investigation into alleged Saudi crown prince involvement in Jeff Bezos’ phone hack: There was ‘an anomalous and extreme change’ in the behaviour of Jeff Bezos’ phone after he received a video from the crown prince, the experts said. Saudi Arabia claimed reports of the crown prince hacking Jeff Bezos’ phone were ‘absurd’.
- Satya Nadella says countries not friendly to immigrants will lose out on tech boom: Last week, the Microsoft CEO had criticised the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying what was happening in India was ‘just bad’.
- Shaheen Bagh a reaction to five years of ‘cumulative fear’, says former Delhi lieutenant governor: Meanwhile, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal urged protestors to end the demonstrations, and National child rights body said children protesting at Shaheen Bagh need counselling.