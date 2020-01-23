Top news: Shouting ‘Azadi’ slogans will amount to sedition, warns Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Wednesday claimed that shouting “azadi” slogans amounted to sedition. “If anybody will raise slogans of azadi...it will amount to sedition and government will take strict action,” Adityanath said. The chief minister also alleged that women and children were being pushed forward to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, adding that they did not even understand the meaning of the amended legislation.
Several Opposition leaders on Wednesday said they were ready for an open debate on the amended citizenship law, a day after Union Minister Amit Shah challenged them. Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi agreed to a discussion.
CAA: Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav, Asaduddin Owaisi want open debate with BJP after Amit Shah’s dare
Several Opposition leaders on Wednesday said they were ready for an open debate on the amended citizenship law, a day after Union Minister Amit Shah challenged them. Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi agreed to a discussion at any platform.
Magsaysay awardee Sandeep Pandey booked for alleged inappropriate comments against VD Savarkar
Magsaysay Award winner and social activist Sandeep Pandey was on Tuesday booked for allegedly making inappropriate comments against Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar. He has been accused of inciting the public and provoking “with intent to cause riots”. The activist reportedly made the comments while addressing anti-citizenship law protestors at Aligarh Muslim University on January 19, said the police.
CAA: Women being pushed to protest, they don’t know what amended law is about, says Adityanath
SC says Article 370 will be referred to larger bench if there is a conflict in earlier two verdicts
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will refer the Centre’s decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution to a seven-judge Constitution bench only if there was a conflict in the earlier two verdicts of the top court. Senior advocates Dinesh Dwivedi and Sanjay Parikh, appearing for Prem Shankar Jha and non-governmental organisation People’s Union for Civil Liberties respectively, told a bench headed by Justice NV Ramana that the earlier verdicts were conflicting in nature.
Citizenship Act: ‘No one will touch you,’ Rajnath Singh assures Muslims
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday reassured Muslims that they would not be affected by the Citizenship Amendment Act, attempting to allay concerns about the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens. Singh told the audience at a public meeting in the city of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh that Muslims could approach the government if the need arose.
Satya Nadella says countries not friendly to immigrants will lose out on tech boom
Technology giant Microsoft’s Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella has warned countries that fail to attract immigrants that they would lose out as the global technology industry continues to diversify and grown, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. Last week, Nadella had criticised the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying what was happening in India was “just bad”.
Shaheen Bagh a reaction to five years of ‘cumulative fear’, says former Delhi lieutenant governor
Former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung on Wednesday said demonstrations at Shaheen Bagh, which has emerged as the epicentre of the protests in Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act, were a reaction to “cumulative fear” over the last five years.