A look at the headlines right now:

Pranab Mukherjee says wave of peaceful protests will help deepen India’s democracy: The former president made the remark during the Sukumar Sen lecture, an event organised by the Election Commission in New Delhi. Toll in Wuhan coronavirus outbreak rises to 25, WHO says it is not yet a global emergency: People in at least 10 other countries were found infected with the virus, but these cases were not fatal. Chief Justice Bobde says death-row convicts ‘cannot go on fighting endlessly’: He said the Supreme Court should focus on the rights of the victims. NIA court sends suspended J&K police officer Davinder Singh to 15-day custody: Four other accused were also sent to National Investigation Agency custody for 15 days. ‘Pakistan takes to hate speech as fish takes to water,’ India says at UN: Islamabad had yet again tried to bring up the Kashmir matter at the United Nations. Hardik Patel arrested in 2017 case immediately after leaving Ahmedabad jail: The Congress leader was arrested by the Gandhinagar district police in a case connected to addressing a political rally allegedly without permission. Congress attacks Centre over Democracy Index ranking, says those in power are the real ‘tukde-tukde’ gang: Party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said it is natural that every proud Indian will feel deeply hurt by India’s decline on the index. Raj Thackeray unveils new MNS flag, announces son’s entry in politics: The new flag has an all-saffron base with the royal seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji embossed on it. Myanmar must protect Rohingya Muslims and prevent genocide, rules UN court: The International Court of Justice said it has the preliminary jurisdiction to investigate allegations of genocide in Myanmar. India vs Pakistan match on February 8, tweets BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Delhi elections: Mishra accused the AAP and Congress of creating a ‘mini-Pakistan’ in Delhi, referring to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.