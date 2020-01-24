Top news: Indian nurse in Saudi does not have Wuhan strain of coronavirus, says government
An Indian nurse in Saudi Arabia who tested positive for coronavirus is not suffering from the deadly virus that originated in Wuhan city of China, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah clarified on Thursday. The nurse has the Middle East Coronavirus, a viral respiratory illness that was first reported in Saudi Arabia in 2012.
Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday said that the present wave of largely peaceful protests will once again help deepen India’s democratic roots. He said the last few months have witnessed people, particularly the youth, come out on the streets in large numbers to voice their opinions on matters “which in their view are important”. “Their assertion and belief in the Constitution of India is particularly heartening to see,” he said. The former president was in all likelihood referring to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.
Live updates
Indian nurse who has coronavirus not infected with Wuhan strain, confirms consulate
The Indian nurse who tested positive for the coronavirus has been found to be infected with a different strain than the one in the Wuhan outbreak, the Indian Consulate in Jeddah said on Thursday. The nurse, who is from Kerala, was working at the Jazeera Abha Al Hayath Hospital in the city of Khamis Mushait in Southwest Saudi Arabia.
Citizenship Act: 76 BJP minority cell members in Madhya Pradesh quit party as dissent spreads
As many as 76 members of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s minority cell in Madhya Pradesh have quit over the Citizenship Amendment Act, the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register, The Indian Express reported on Friday.
This is the second wave of resignations. As many as 48 members of the minority cell, including Bhopal district minority cell vice president Adil Khan and state media chief Javed Baig, had quit last week.
Pranab Mukherjee says wave of peaceful protests will help deepen India’s democracy
Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday said that the present wave of largely peaceful protests will once again help deepen India’s democratic roots, PTI reported. Mukherjee made the remark during the Sukumar Sen lecture, an event organised by the Election Commission of India in New Delhi. Sen was the first chief election commissioner of independent India.
Hardik Patel arrested in 2017 case immediately after leaving Ahmedabad jail
Congress leader Hardik Patel was on Thursday arrested immediately after he walked out of Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad, after he got bail in a sedition case, PTI reported. Patel was arrested by the Gandhinagar district police in a 2017 case connected to addressing a political rally allegedly without permission.
A local court in Ahmedabad had on Wednesday granted bail to Patel, four days after he was arrested for failing to appear before the court in a 2015 sedition case.
Democracy Index: Congress attacks Centre, says those in power are the real ‘tukde-tukde’ gang
The Congress on Thursday lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led government, a day after India slipped 10 ranks from 41 to 51 in the Democracy Index released by the Economist Intelligence Unit, PTI reported. India’s overall score fell from 7.23 out of 10 in 2018 to 6.90 last year, mainly due to an “erosion of civil liberties”, the index report said. The country was ranked 42 in 2017 and 41 in 2018.
Davinder Singh arrest: NIA court sends suspended J&K police officer to 15-day custody
National Investigation Agency court on Thursday sent suspended Jammu and Kashmir Police Deputy Superintendent Davinder Singh, who was arrested earlier this month after being caught with Hizbul Mujahideen militants, into 15-day custody, PTI reported. Four co-accused in the case were also sent to NIA custody, officials said.
Piyush Goyal claims Muslims are safer in India than in most other parts of the world
Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday that Muslims are safer in India than in most other parts of the world, PTI reported. Goyal made the remark in Davos, Switzerland, at a session on “Strategic Outlook: India” at the World Economic Forum. “India is probably one of the most inclusive societies in the world,” Goyal said. “India is a country which welcomes all diverse viewpoints, all diverse opinions, the Muslims in India are safer than any other part of the world in terms of equal opportunity.
Delhi elections: India vs Pakistan match on February 8, tweets BJP leader Kapil Mishra
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday claimed there will be a match between India and Pakistan on the streets of Delhi on February 8. He was referring to the Delhi Assembly elections, which will be held on February 8, and the results of which will be out on February 11. In another tweet, with which he shared a link to an article in which Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he stood with protestors at Shaheen Bagh, Mishra claimed: “Aam Aadmi Party and Congress have created mini-Pakistans like Shaheen Bagh. In response, Hindustan will face them on February 8. Whenever the anti-nationals create a Pakistan in India, the nationalists’ Hindustan will face them.”