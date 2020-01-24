Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday claimed that the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party’s support for the Shaheen Bagh protest in Delhi showed that it was their “handiwork”, ANI reported.

“Yesterday, what Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said showed that Shaheen Bagh is the handiwork of Congress and AAP,” Javadekar said while addressing a press conference in Delhi.

The minister claimed efforts were being made to mislead people. “Slogans like ‘Jinnah wali Azadi’ are being raised,” he added. “People need to decide what they want – Jinnah wali Azadi or Bharat mata ki jai”.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan speak in the same language. “Imran Khan raises the same questions that AAP and Congress do,” Javadekar said. “We condemn this sort of politics.”

Shaheen Bagh locality in Delhi has emerged as the epicentre of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens. Protestors, mostly women and children, have been holding demonstrations for over a month now.

Sisodia had expressed solidarity with the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protestors at Shaheen Bagh on Thursday. Meanwhile, Kejriwal had accused the Centre of using the amended citizenship law to divide people as they were unable to solve the problem of unemployment and economic crisis in the country.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, passed by Parliament on December 11 and notified by the Centre on January 10, provides citizenship to refugees from six minority religious communities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, provided they have lived in India for six years and entered the country by December 31, 2014. The Act has been widely criticised for excluding Muslims, leading to protests against it. At least 26 people died in the protests last month – 19 in Uttar Pradesh, five in Assam and two in Karnataka.