A look at the headlines right now:

Over 20,000 passengers screened at Indian airports for Wuhan coronavirus so far, China toll rises to 26: On Friday, 4,082 passengers were screened in 19 flights in India. ‘State has to fund public education’: Delhi High Court allows JNU students to pay old fee amount: Protests had erupted in November against an increase in hostel fee at the university. India’s economic slowdown is temporary, situation will improve going ahead, says IMF chief: Kristalina Georgieva said the IMF expects the momentum in the Indian economy to improve in the coming months. Curfew imposed in Lohardaga in Jharkhand after stones hurled at pro-CAA rally: The rally was organised by the BJP and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. ‘Decide if you want Jinnah wali Azadi or Bharat mata ki jai,’ says Javadekar on Shaheen Bagh protests: The BJP leader said the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan speak in the same language. Supreme Court stays tribunal order dismissing Registrar of Companies challenge in Tata-Mistry dispute: The Registrar of Companies had sought amendments in the tribunal’s December 18 verdict that reinstated Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairperson of Tata Sons. Sumitra Mahajan among BJP workers detained during protest against Congress regime in Madhya Pradesh: Around 1,000 workers were detained for a few hours as a precautionary measure. SC refuses to issue blanket orders against invoking National Security Act against CAA protestors: The court said it cannot issue a blanket directive because public properties were being burnt, and the protests may have been organised ones. Delhi gangrape convicts move court again, accuse jail officials of causing delay in curative pleas: One convict has the option of a mercy plea left, while two can still file a curative plea followed by a mercy plea. A fourth convict has exhausted both options. Doomsday Clock is 100 seconds away from midnight – the closest it’s ever been to the apocalypse: Scientists pushed the clock ahead because of the growing threat of nuclear proliferation, climate change, and cyber-based disinformation.