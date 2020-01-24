The big news: Three people put under observation in India for coronavirus, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Delhi HC allowed JNU students to pay old fee amount, and the IMF chief said India’s economy is likely to improve in the months to come.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Over 20,000 passengers screened at Indian airports for Wuhan coronavirus so far, China toll rises to 26: On Friday, 4,082 passengers were screened in 19 flights in India.
- ‘State has to fund public education’: Delhi High Court allows JNU students to pay old fee amount: Protests had erupted in November against an increase in hostel fee at the university.
- India’s economic slowdown is temporary, situation will improve going ahead, says IMF chief: Kristalina Georgieva said the IMF expects the momentum in the Indian economy to improve in the coming months.
- Curfew imposed in Lohardaga in Jharkhand after stones hurled at pro-CAA rally: The rally was organised by the BJP and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.
- ‘Decide if you want Jinnah wali Azadi or Bharat mata ki jai,’ says Javadekar on Shaheen Bagh protests: The BJP leader said the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan speak in the same language.
- Supreme Court stays tribunal order dismissing Registrar of Companies challenge in Tata-Mistry dispute: The Registrar of Companies had sought amendments in the tribunal’s December 18 verdict that reinstated Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairperson of Tata Sons.
- Sumitra Mahajan among BJP workers detained during protest against Congress regime in Madhya Pradesh: Around 1,000 workers were detained for a few hours as a precautionary measure.
- SC refuses to issue blanket orders against invoking National Security Act against CAA protestors: The court said it cannot issue a blanket directive because public properties were being burnt, and the protests may have been organised ones.
- Delhi gangrape convicts move court again, accuse jail officials of causing delay in curative pleas: One convict has the option of a mercy plea left, while two can still file a curative plea followed by a mercy plea. A fourth convict has exhausted both options.
- Doomsday Clock is 100 seconds away from midnight – the closest it’s ever been to the apocalypse: Scientists pushed the clock ahead because of the growing threat of nuclear proliferation, climate change, and cyber-based disinformation.