The toll in the Wuhan strain of the coronavirus infection rose to 41 in China, health officials said, adding that there were 1,287 confirmed cases, PTI reported. The condition if 237 is critical, China’s National Health Commission said on Saturday. Thirty-nine of these deaths occurred in Hubei province.

The coronavirus emerged from Wuhan in Hubei province of China and has led to an outbreak. All those infected were residents of Wuhan or recent visitors to the city. The virus has since spread beyond China’s borders, raising concerns of a pandemic. The coronavirus is part of the same family as the severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, and the Middle East respiratory syndrome. It has pneumonia-like symptoms and has no cure so far.

The virus has spread to Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Nepal, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, France and the United States. France announced two cases of the virus on Friday, becoming the first country in Europe. Australia reported its first coronavirus case on Saturday.

The outbreak has cast a shadow over Lunar New Year celebrations. Hundreds of millions of people in China were expected to travel over the course of the new year period, which began Saturday, both within the country and overseas. Health officials feared this travelling could spread the transmission, so China stepped up measures to contain the virus. At least 10 cities are under lockdown in China and most major cities have banned public gatherings over the Lunar New Year holiday. The outbreak has stoked fears of a pandemic similar to the 2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome that also started in China and killed nearly 800 people.

China began building a 1,000-bed hospital in Wuhan in an effort to battle the virus. It is expected to be completed in ten days. Several cities in China, including Shanghai and Beijing, and provinces such as Hubei, Hunan, Zhejiang, Anhui and Guangdong have raised the emergency response to public health safety to level 1, the highest.

The World Health Organization said earlier this week that the disease was not yet a global health emergency. “Make no mistake, though, this is an emergency in China,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. “It has not yet become a global health emergency. It may yet become one.”

In India

Meanwhile, in India, 11 people were under observation in hospitals across four cities after they showed mild symptoms of the Wuhan strain of coronavirus, NDTV reported.

Seven people were kept in isolation in Kerala, while two people were under observation in Mumbai and one each in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. “Seven people [in Kerala] who have extremely mild symptoms were kept under observation in isolation wards on Friday, primarily as a precautionary measure, since they returned from China,” Dr Amar Fettle, Kerala’s officer-in-charge for communication on coronavirus, said.

However, no positive case has been detected in India so far. The four people in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad tested negative, health officials said.

The Union Health Ministry said 20,844 passengers have been medically screened at Indian airports till Friday for symptoms of coronavirus infection. The ministry said 4,082 passengers were screened in 19 flights on Friday itself.