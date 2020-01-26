Republic Day: Parade to begin shortly, Narendra Modi pays tribute at National War Memorial
The tricolour has been unfurled at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi, where protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act have been going on for over a month.
India celebrates its 71st Republic Day on Sunday. The day will begin with celebrations from the National War Memorial in New Delhi, attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
Tight security has been put in place around Rajpath, from where the Republic Day parade will begin soon.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police is on the lookout for people clothed in black and those trying to reach India Gate carrying placards or messages related to the Citizenship Amendment Act or the National Register of Citizens.
Live updates
9.58 am: President Kovind and his Brazilian counterpart arrive at Rajpath for the parade.
9.53 am: Modi, Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs welcome Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at Rajpath before the parade starts.
9.45 am: President Ram Nath Kovind and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro leave Rashtrapathi Bhavan for the parade.
9.40 am: Modi is accompanied by the defence minister, Rajnath Singh.
9.36 am: Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Air Staff Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria are at the war memorial, Hindustan Times reports.
9.35 am: PM Modi arrives at the National War Memorial.
9.33 am: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweets Republic Day wishes.
9.30 am: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police hoists the flag at an altitude of over 17,000 feet in Ladakh.
9.17 am: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh says people should remember the freedom fighters who fought for the country’s independence. “Today on 71st #RepublicDay, let’s take a minute to thank all who fought for our freedom & shaped our country to be a Sovereign, Socialist, Secular & Democratic Republic with the adoption of the Constitution,” he tweets. “Let us pledge to uphold & safeguard these values of our great Nation.”
9.03 am: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has hoisted the national flag at his residence in Mumbai, ANI reports.
9 am: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh General Secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi has hoisted the tricolour at the organisation’s headquarters in Nagpur, ANI reports.
8.55 am: As many as 22 tableaux, 16 from states and six from various government ministries, will be shown as part of the parade, the Hindustan Times reports.
8.47 am: Entry and exit at some of the metro stations in central Delhi will be closed for a few hours in the morning, PTI reports. Entry and exit facilities at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will not be available from 6 am to 12 pm. Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg metro stations will be closed from 8:45 am to 12 noon, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation officials say.
8.43 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also wished the nation on the 71st Republic Day. “My best wishes to each & every Indian on this our Republic Day,” he tweets.
8.32 am: “Happy Republic Day,” tweets Congress leader P Chidambaram. “The soul of the Constitution lies in the freedoms guaranteed in Part III of the Constitution.” He says that the people gave themselves these freedoms and no government can take them away.
8.25 am: The Republic Day parade will begin shortly. Shreeshma Hegde, senior under-officer, National Cadet Corps Directorate, Karnataka and Goa will lead the NCC girls’ contingent.
8.20 am: Tight security has been put in place in the area surrounding Rajpath, the Hindustan Times reports. The Delhi Police are on the lookout for people clothed in black and those trying to reach India Gate carrying placards or messages related to the Citizenship Amendment Act or the National Register of Citizens.
8.12 am: The 71st Republic Day celebrations will shortly begin from the National War Memorial in New Delhi, The Indian Express reports. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the event, along with chief guest, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
8 am: The tricolour has been unfurled at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi, where protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act have been going on for over a month, ANI reports.
7.55 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished the country on the 71st Republic Day. “Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay,” he tweets.