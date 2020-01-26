The big news: China intensifies lockdown as coronavirus toll rises, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India celebrated its 71st Republic Day with Jair Bolsonaro as the chief guest, and polio vaccination teams were assaulted in several states.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Wuhan coronavirus toll in China rises to 56; 179 people kept under observation in Kerala: Chinese President Xi Jinping warned that the spread of the virus is accelerating and called it a ‘grave situation’
- 22 tableaux on show at Republic Day parade, Brazil President Bolsonaro is chief guest: The tricolour was unfurled at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi, where protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act have been going on for over a month.
- Polio vaccination teams accused of collecting NPR, NRC data in several parts of India, beaten up: The incidents took place in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Kota in Rajasthan, Birbhum in West Bengal, and in Hyderabad.
- 2G internet ‘temporarily snapped’ in Kashmir hours after access allowed to 301 websites: Police officials in Kashmir said the limited internet access would be restored after Republic Day celebrations were over on Sunday.
- Five blasts rock Assam on Republic Day, no casualties reported yet: Three of the explosions took place in Dibrugarh district, and one each in Charaideo and Tinsukia districts.
- Telangana CM says Assembly will soon pass a resolution against CAA: K Chandrasekhar Rao said he has spoken to chief ministers of 15 states and to regional parties, and plans to host a gathering of CMs in Hyderabad next month.
- Kerala government to organise 620-km long human chain to demand repeal of CAA: The chain will stretch from Kasaragod town square in the north to the state’s southernmost tip of Kaliyakkavila near Coimbatore, and will begin at 4 pm.
- Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj get second-highest civilian honour among the Padma award recipients: The 2020 Padma awards list had seven Padma Vibhushans, 16 Padma Bhushans and 118 Padma Shris.
- Youth should be non-violent when fighting for a cause, says Kovind in President’s address: The president was speaking on the eve of the 71st Republic Day.
- Draft EU resolution calls CAA discriminatory, says India should engage with protestors: A group of lawmakers from the European Union proposed a resolution to condemn the law and said India had violated internationally recognised principles.