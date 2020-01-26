Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was detained in Hyderabad on Sunday ahead of a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens, ANI reported. The police claimed that the protestors did not take permission for the demonstration.

On January 15, a court in Delhi had granted bail to Azad in the Daryaganj violence case. He had been arrested in December on charges of instigating violence in Old Delhi during protests against the citizenship law.

More details are awaited.

भीम आर्मी प्रमुख चन्द्रशेखर आज़ाद जी को हैदराबाद पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) January 26, 2020