The big news: Bhim Army leader Chandrashekhar Azad detained in Hyderabad, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Human chains formed in Kolkata and Kerala to protest against citizenship law, and India requested China to allow its citizens to leave Wuhan.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad detained in Hyderabad ahead of anti-CAA protest: The police claimed that the protestors did not seek permission for the demonstration.
- Human chains formed in Kolkata and Kerala to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who led the protest in the southern state, said the human chain had turned into a ‘great wall’.
- More Chinese cities impose travel curbs as toll in coronavirus outbreak rises, India requests China to allow its citizens in Wuhan leave the city: The US State Department said it was arranging a flight to evacuate staff at its consulate in Wuhan, and other American citizens trapped in the city.
- Activist charged with sedition says he called for peaceful road blockades: Sharjeel Imam has been accused of asking protestors to ‘cut off Assam from India’. However, he told a newspaper that ‘it was basically a call for chakka jam’.
- Goa drops journalist Faye D’Souza from event because of her anti-CAA views: State Culture Minister Govind Gawade said D’Souza was shortlisted for the DD Kosambi Festival of Ideas, but was not invited to avoid ‘mess and chaos’.
- Police complaint filed against Visva Bharati VC for allegedly encouraging attack on Left students: However, a university spokesperson claimed that the video in which Bidyut Chakrabarty was heard making the remark was ‘doctored’.
- North East insurgencies have considerably reduced, claims PM Modi at his ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio show: The prime minister said violence can never resolve any dispute, and urged people to resolve problems through dialogue.
- Polio vaccinators mistaken for NPR enumerators in Meerut, assaulted: Last week, a government official and a woman working for a private company were attacked in other parts of India after being suspected of collecting NRC data.
- Telangana CM says Assembly will soon pass a resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act: K Chandrasekhar Rao said he has spoken to chief ministers of 15 states and to regional parties, and plans to host a gathering of CMs in Hyderabad next month.
- 2G internet ‘temporarily snapped’ in Kashmir, hours after access allowed to 301 websites: Police officials in Kashmir said the limited internet access would be restored after Republic Day celebrations were over on Sunday.