A 29-year-old-woman from Bihar’s Chapra district was admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital on Monday morning, after being suspected of having contracted the Wuhan coronavirus, The New Indian Express reported. Ekta Kumari had returned from China on January 22. She arrived at Kolkata airport and then proceeded to Chapra, where her family lives.

“She is reportedly speaking well and has not panicked over the situation but wanted to get proper medical care,” an unidentified doctor at the hospital said. Kumari was doing research project in China’s Tianjin University, which is in the northeastern part of China. She left the country just as the coronavirus epidemic was beginning.

Bihar Principal Secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar said that the woman complained of mild fever during her train journey from Kolkata to Chapra. He said she is suspected to be infected, but it has not yet been confirmed. Kumar said he has asked airports in Bihar to take all preventive measures including thermal screening of passengers.

Kumar added that the health department has deputed doctors in seven districts bordering Nepal.

Another suspected case was reported in Rajasthan too.

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Sunday that a doctor who returned from China is suspected of having contracted the coronavirus, and has been kept in isolation at the SMS Hospital in Jaipur, PTI reported. Sharma said the doctor had returned to India after completing an MBBS course in China.

These are the first suspected cases of coronavirus in India. The coronavirus has so far spread to the United States, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Australia, France, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Nepal, Singapore and Canada.

Sharma said that directions have been issued to screen all the family members of the patient. He added that a blood sample of the patient has been sent to the National Virology Laboratory in Pune.

The health minister said that 18 people from four districts of the state had returned to the country from China. District chiefs and medical officers have been ordered to keep them under supervision for 28 days.

Sharma also urged Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to make the screening facility available at international terminals of various airports in the country. So far, screening facilities have been made available at seven airports – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi.

The virus has so far killed 80 people in China, and infected over 2,700. Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, has been placed in a lockdown.

In India, nearly 200 people have been kept under observation in Kerala and Maharashtra, following screening for possible exposure to the virus. The Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday reviewed India’s preparedness to deal with the situation. India has also requested China to permit over 250 Indian students stuck in Wuhan to leave the city.

Gao Fu, the director-general of China’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Sunday that Indian authorities should “swiftly separate” from their families students who have returned to the country from China and exhibit symptoms of the illness.