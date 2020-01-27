Top news: Bhim Army chief vows to come back after being evicted from Hyderabad during CAA protest
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Monday said “dictatorship” was “at its peak” in Telangana, adding that he was being sent back from Hyderabad to New Delhi. Azad was detained on Sunday, before he arrived at the Crystal Hall in Hyderabad to take part in a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Sunday that a doctor who returned from China is suspected of having contracted the Wuhan coronavirus, and has been kept in isolation at the SMS Hospital in Jaipur. This is the first suspected case of coronavirus in India.
2012 Delhi gangrape case: Convict’s plea for judicial review should be top priority, says CJI Bobde
Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Monday said a petition filed by one of the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang rape case challenging the rejection of his mercy plea by President Ram Nath Kovind should be “top priority” since the execution is scheduled for February 1. Bobde asked Mukesh Singh’s counsel to mention the matter to the top court’s registry.
More than 100 women begin Shaheen Bagh-like protest in Mumbai to oppose CAA, NRC
More than 100 women and men began an indefinite sit-in on a street in a residential area of Central Mumbai on Sunday night, demanding that the government repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act that was passed in Parliament in December 2019.
Several more protesters joined the group on Monday morning and their numbers are expected to rise during the day. Titled “Mumbai Bagh”, the protest has been inspired by Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, where hundreds of women have been protesting the new Citizenship Act continually for last six weeks.
CAA: Bhim Army chief says ‘dictatorship at its peak’ after being sent back to Delhi from Hyderabad
“Dictatorship is at its peak in Telangana,” Azad tweeted. “People’s right to protest is being snatched, first our people were beaten with sticks, then I was arrested, now I have been brought to the airport and being sent back to Delhi. @TelanganaCMO Remember Bahujan society will never forget this insult. Will be back soon.”
Congress sends Constitution to PM, asks him to read when he has time off from dividing the country
The Congress on Sunday sent a copy of the Constitution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day. “When you get time off from dividing the country, please do read it,” the party tweeted along with a screenshot of an Amazon receipt that stated that the book was being dispatched to the Central Secretariat.
The Congress also tweeted videos of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reading the Preamble at a protest at Rajghat.
Coronavirus: Doctor who returned from China kept in isolation in Jaipur on suspicion of infection
Delhi polls: ‘Press the button with such anger that current is felt at Shaheen Bagh,’ says Amit Shah
Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah on Sunday urged an audience in Delhi to “press the button with such anger that the current is felt at Shaheen Bagh”, NDTV reported. Shah was referring to the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Shaheen Bagh in the national Capital, and the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on February 8. The results of the polls will be declared on February 11.
Police complaint filed against Visva Bharati VC for allegedly encouraging attack on Left students
A group of students of Visva Bharati University in Shantiniketan in West Bengal’s Birbhum district have filed a police complaint against Vice Chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty after a video emerged in which he was allegedly heard telling people at a public meeting to “teach a lesson” to some Left-leaning students, PTI reported on Sunday.
Mann ki Baat: North East insurgencies have considerably reduced, claims PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday claimed insurgencies in the North East had “considerably reduced”. He made the remark during his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. This was the prime minister’s first radio address of the year and the 61st edition of his programme.
Death threat received by Prakash Raj, Brinda Karat, HD Kumaraswamy and 12 other public figures
Fifteen public figures, including actor Prakash Raj, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat, and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, have received a death threat in a letter that labelled them “traitors”, The Indian Express reported on Sunday.