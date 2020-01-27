The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear the petition filed by one of the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case again the rejection of his mercy plea by President Ram Nath Kovind, PTI reported. A bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna will begin the hearing at 12.30 pm.

Mukesh Singh had filed the petition on January 25 under Article 32 of the Constitution for judicial review of “the manner of rejection of the mercy petition”, according to his advocate Vrinda Grover. Singh’s petition was listed earlier in the day before Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, who said it should be “top priority” since the execution is scheduled for February 1.

“If somebody is going to be hanged then nothing can be more urgent than this,” Bobde said.

Meanwhile, a court in Delhi dismissed a review petition of the father of one of the convicts, ANI reported. Pawan Gupta’s father had challenged a magistrate order that dismissed the application questioning the credibility of the sole witness in the case.

On January 14, the Supreme Court had rejected the curative petitions of Mukesh Singh and Vinay Sharma, another convict in the case. Following this, Singh sought mercy from President Kovind, who rejected it. Singh also moved the Delhi High Court to set aside the death warrant issued by a trial court.

Akshay Kumar Singh is the fourth convict.

The four convicts were to be hanged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail on January 22, but it was deferred because of Singh’s mercy plea. The executions are now scheduled for 6 am on February 1.

The four men were among six people who raped and brutally assaulted a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in Delhi on the night of December 16, 2012. She succumbed to the injuries two weeks later at a hospital in Singapore. The gangrape triggered huge protests in the national Capital and across India. One of the convicts died in prison, while a minor was sent to a detention home for juveniles. He was released in December 2015. The four were awarded the death penalty by a trial court in September 2013. The ruling was upheld by the Delhi High Court six months later, and the Supreme Court in May 2017.

Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Singh and Pawan Gupta filed review petitions against the punishment, but the Supreme Court rejected them in July 2018. Akshay Kumar Singh’s review plea was rejected last month.

The rape victim’s mother has criticised the state and central governments for the inordinate delay in executing the convicts. The Centre last week moved the Supreme Court seeking more victim-centric rules in such cases, and sought a time limit for convicts to use the last legal options available to them.