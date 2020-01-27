The big news: SC to hear another plea by Delhi gangrape convict tomorrow, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: West Bengal became the fourth state to pass anti-CAA resolution, and Arvind Kejriwal asked Amit Shah why Sharjeel Imam was not arrested yet.
A look at the headlines right now:
- SC to hear 2012 Delhi gangrape convict’s petition for review of mercy plea’s rejection tomorrow: CJI Bobde said convict’s plea for judicial review should be top priority.
- West Bengal becomes fourth state to pass resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the amended Citizenship Act was ‘against the Constitution and humanity’.
- ‘Are you in favour of arresting Sharjeel Imam or not,’ Amit Shah asks Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Delhi polls: The BJP leader dared the Delhi chief minister to visit Shaheen Bagh.
- Centre signs tripartite Bodo peace agreement, Amit Shah says ‘golden future’ awaits Assam: The home minister assured the National Democratic Front of Bodoland that ‘all promises will be fulfilled in a time-bound manner’.
- Government offers 100% stake sale in Air India: Subramanian Swamy threatened to move court and Congress said BJP was selling valuable assets.
- Kerala CM urges Modi to arrange special flight to airlift stranded Indians from Wuhan: The toll from Wuhan coronavirus rose to 80, and 2,744 people were diagnosed with the illness in China.
- UP has gone to war against its own citizens,’ Congress tells NHRC over CAA protests, calls for action: The party’s delegation met high-ranking NHRC officials and presented a 31-page submission that included visuals to back the allegations.
- Bhim Army chief says ‘dictatorship at its peak’ after being sent back to Delhi from Hyderabad: Chandrashekhar Azad said that the ‘Bahujan society will never forget this insult’.
- Muslim personal law board moves SC against PIL seeking ban on nikah halala and polygamy: The board said the top court had already dismissed similar petitions in 1997. The current PIL has been filed by BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.
- NBA legend Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna killed in a helicopter crash: Celebrity news website TMZ was the first American outlet to report that Bryant was among the fatalities in a crash that saw five people killed.