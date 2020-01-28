The big news: LS Speaker urges EU to reconsider resolution against CAA, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Delhi CEO has sought a report over Anurag Thakur’s speech, and Rajnath Singh said resolutions against CAA were ‘constitutional blunders’.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Inappropriate for a legislature to pass judgement on another,’ LS Speaker tells EU: The European Parliament is on January 29 expected to debate six resolutions on India’s Citizenship Amendment Act, five of which are critical of the amended law.
- Union minister Anurag Thakur encourages crowd to shout ‘shoot the traitors’ at Delhi rally: The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer’s office sought a report from the North West district’s election officer in connection with the slogan.
- ‘Do not make constitutional blunder of passing anti-CAA resolutions,’ Rajnath Singh tells Opposition: The defence minister accused the Congress of misleading people on the new law, and said ‘certain forces’ want to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims.
- SC to hear 2012 Delhi gangrape convict’s petition for review of mercy plea’s rejection today: CJI Bobde said convict’s plea for judicial review should be top priority.
- West Bengal becomes fourth state to pass resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the amended Citizenship Act was ‘against the Constitution and humanity’.
- In Jharkhand, 15 arrested for beheading seven villagers, police yet to confirm Pathalgadi link: Those arrested have been charged with murder and rioting, among others.
- ‘Are you in favour of arresting Sharjeel Imam or not,’ Amit Shah asks Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Delhi polls: The BJP leader dared the Delhi chief minister to visit Shaheen Bagh.
- Kerala CM urges Modi to arrange special flight to airlift stranded Indians from Wuhan: The toll from Wuhan coronavirus rose to 80, and 2,744 people were diagnosed with the illness in China.
- In UP, women teachers deputed to help brides get ready, order withdrawn after row: The mass wedding programme will be held under the Adityanath-led state government’s ‘Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivaah Yojana’.
- Government offers 100% stake sale in Air India:Subramanian Swamy threatened to move court and Congress said BJP was selling valuable assets.