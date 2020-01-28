Top news: Seven people put under isolation in India to check symptoms of Wuhan coronavirus
The biggest stories of the day.
As many as seven people were put under isolation in hospitals in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata on Monday, to check whether they had contracted the Wuhan coronavirus, which has claimed 106 lives so far in China. All the persons had returned from China recently.
BJP MP and Union minister Anurag Thakur on Monday encouraged the audience at an election rally in Delhi to chant “shoot the traitors”. After the video went viral, the Congress demanded that the Election Commission take action against Thakur. The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer’s office sought a report from the North West district’s election officer.
Live updates
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee says government should reintroduce wealth tax
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Monday suggested that the government should consider bringing back the wealth tax given the kind of inequality present in India. “In general, more redistribution makes perfect sense to me,” he said at the Kolkata Literary Meet, according to The Telegraph.
Wuhan coronavirus: Toll in China rises to 106; one case each identified in Sri Lanka, Canada
The toll in the Wuhan coronavirus reached 106 in China on Tuesday, as 26 more deaths were reported in the country, the South China Morning Post said. The number of coronavirus cases, on the other hand, rose to over 4,500, as Chinese authorities confirmed 1,771 new cases on Tuesday morning.
CAA protests: Advocate Indira Jaising denies receiving money from Popular Front of India
Senior advocate Indira Jaising on Monday issued a statement refuting claims that she had received money from the Popular Front of India in connection with the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. “I completely and vehemently deny having received any money from PFI at any point of time, or receiving any money from any person or organization in relation to anti-CAA protests,” she said.
‘Do not make constitutional blunder of passing anti-CAA resolutions,’ Rajnath Singh tells Opposition
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday hit out at the Opposition and said they should not make the “constitutional blunder” of passing resolutions in state assemblies against the Citizenship Amendment Act, PTI reported. So far, four states – Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal, Left-ruled Kerala and Congress-led Punjab and Rajasthan – have passed resolutions against the amended Act.
Jharkhand: 15 arrested for beheading seven villagers, police yet to confirm Pathalgadi link
Fifteen people have been arrested in connection with the murder of seven villagers in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district earlier this month, PTI reported on Monday. The villagers were allegedly decapitated on January 19, and differences over the Pathalgadi movement are suspected to be the reason.
Watch: Union minister Anurag Thakur encourages crowd to shout ‘shoot the traitors’ at Delhi rally
The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer’s office on Monday sought a report from the North West district’s election officer in connection with a rally by Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union minister Anurag Thakur where he encouraged the audience to shout an incendiary slogan, PTI reported. At the rally, Thakur, the minister of state for finance, shouted “desh ke gaddaron ko” and the crowd responded with “goli maaro saalon ko [shoot the traitors to the country]”.