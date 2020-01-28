India is preparing to evacuate its citizens stranded in China due to the outbreak of the coronavirus infection, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

Wuhan city of the Hubei province in central China is the epicentre of the outbreak. The city is on virtual lockdown, and transportation in much of Hubei has been curtailed. The virus has killed 106 people in China and infected more than 4,520 globally.

“We have begun the process to prepare for evacuation of Indian nationals affected by the situation arising out of nCorona-2019 virus outbreak in Hubei Province, China,” foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Kumar added that the Indian Embassy in Beijing was working out the logistics. He said the ministry was in touch with the Chinese authorities and Indians regarding the coronavirus infection.

Around 250 to 300 Indian students are reportedly stuck in Wuhan, according to PTI.

Our @EOIBeijing is working out the logistics & is in touch with the Chinese govt. authorities & our nationals on this matter. We will continue to share updates. (2/2) — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 28, 2020

China’s National Health Commission said on Tuesday that apart from passing through the air, the virus can spread through physical contact with infected persons. The incubation period of the new virus is on average three to seven days, with the longest being 14 days, the commission said. It added that the coronavirus strain is 85% similar to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome.

On Monday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrange special flights to evacuate Indians stranded in Wuhan. He also requested Modi to give necessary instructions to the Indian Embassy in China to act proactively and provide necessary assistance to Indians, including people from Kerala stranded in Wuhan and Yichang.