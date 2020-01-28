A case has been filed against authorities at a school in Karnataka’s Bidar city for staging a play against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, The New Indian Express reported on Tuesday. Bidar Police registered the case on Monday with several charges, including sedition, after a video of the play started doing the rounds on social media.

The play was performed by students on Sunday at Shaheen Education Institute. The video was reportedly uploaded by Mohammad Yousuf Rahim, a local resident, who was also booked.

The complaint was filed by social worker Nilesh Rakshyal, who claimed that the play had portrayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a “bad light”, according to News18. It further alleged that the video going viral on social media could disrupt the peace and send an incorrect message about the government’s policies and decisions.

Recently on d anniversary of Shaheen's school in Bidar city, children played a short skid against CAA & NRC. & made a controversy by saying our beloved PM as a cheap teaseller, further in d play children said if the PM comes to u & ask about documents then beat him with chappals pic.twitter.com/LH9qjBpMoM — Enchanted_Virgo 🇮🇳 🚩 (@Snowflake_3925) January 27, 2020

The play allegedly presented the idea that people of only one community would have to leave the country if the amended citizenship law and the NRC were implemented. Rakshyal demanded action against Rahim and the school’s authorities. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad demonstrated against the school.

The police has sealed the school where the play was performed and further investigation is underway, ANI reported. The school, situated in Gurunanak Colony in Bidar, has been charged with Sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting communal hatred), 504 (provoke breach of peace), 505(2) (statements promoting enmity) 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Citizenship Amendment Act provides citizenship to refugees from six minority religious communities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, provided they have lived in India for six years and entered the country by December 31, 2014. Twenty-six people died in last month’s protests against the law – all in the BJP-ruled states of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Assam.

The government’s critics and some protestors fear that the amended law clubbed with the NRC will be misused to target Muslims since the Citizenship Act now has religion as a criterion. There are now fears that a nation-wide NRC will be imposed. The Assam NRC had left out around 6% of the state’s population. Work has also begun on the National Population Register, which is the first step before creating an all-Indian NRC identifying undocumented migrants residing in India.