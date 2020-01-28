Tamil superstar Rajinikanth suffered minor injuries on Tuesday after he fell while shooting an episode of popular adventure show “Man Vs Wild” in Karnataka’s Bandipur forest, The New Indian Express reported. In August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had featured in the Discovery Channel show hosted by British adventurer Bear Grylls.

“It was a small fall,” wildlife activist Joseph Hoover told Asianet. “He fell on Lantana shrub and suffered scratches on his arm.” The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, after which shooting was wrapped up.

#WATCH Actor Rajinikanth arrives at Bandipur forest in Karnataka for a shoot of an episode of 'Man vs Wild' with British adventurer Bear Grylls pic.twitter.com/Eh2Lwd4BAI — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

However, Bandipur Deputy Conservator of Forests Balachander said the actor-politician was able to finish the shoot unhindered, Deccan Chronicle reported. The shooting was scheduled for six hours on Tuesday and is likely to be continued on Thursday, when Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is expected to appear.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka forest department has reportedly asked the show’s crew to explain the use of drones without permission.

Experts have raised concerns about increased filming of such shows and documentaries, but an environment official claimed that the show was being filmed under special forest protection. “Permission for the shooting has been given for Sultan Batteri highway and ranges of Mulleholle, Maddur and Kalkere ranges,” the unidentified official told The New Indian Express. “They will be shooting in non-tourist zones. If permission was given for the shooting of Wild Karnataka, then this can also be permitted. Also, no tourist or regular forest patrolling activities will be affected. The shooting will be done under special forest protection and no one will be aware of the locations.”