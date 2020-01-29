A look at the headlines right now:

West Bengal BJP chief wonders why nobody has died in Shaheen Bagh protests against CAA: Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Sharjeel Imam’s alleged remarks about cutting off Assam from the rest of India were “more dangerous” than former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar’s slogans. Another convict in 2012 Delhi gangrape case files curative petition in SC challenging his execution: Akshay Singh, Mukesh Kumar Singh, Vinay Sharma and Pawan Gupta are supposed to be hanged at Tihar Jail on February 1. Union minister Anurag Thakur gets EC notice for encouraging ‘shoot the traitors’ slogan, say reports: The poll body also sought a reply from BJP MP Parvesh Verma for his remarks on Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh protestors. After IndiGo, Air India bans comedian Kunal Kamra from flying on its flights indefinitely: On Wednesday morning, Kamra posted a sarcastic tweet hinting at a double standard in the treatment of the ‘right wing’ and ‘liberals’. ‘Samvidhaan’, or Constitution, is Oxford’s Hindi Word of the Year for 2019: During the year, the Indian Constitution ‘in a way, truly became a people’s document, given to the people by the people’, said Oxford University Press. JD(U) inducted Prashant Kishor in party on Amit Shah’s request, claims Nitish Kumar: The relationship between the two has been strained since Kishor questioned the Bihar chief minister’s stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act. Rajinikanth suffers minor injuries while filming ‘Man vs Wild’ in Karnataka’s Bandipur forest: A wildlife activist said the actor fell ‘on Lantana shrub and suffered scratches on his arm’. Delhi auto driver fined Rs 10,000 for ‘I love Kejriwal’ poster, High Court issues notice to police: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of targeting the poor. MEA seeks China’s help to evacuate Indians stranded in Wuhan amid coronavirus outbreak: The evacuated persons will be kept in quarantine for 14 days, said the health ministry. Narendra Modi destroyed India’s global image, is responsible for declining jobs, says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress leader said the youth of the country were ‘answered with bullets and suppressed’ when they asked questions about unemployment.