The big news: JD(U) expels two leaders who expressed anti-CAA views, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: 2012 gangrape convict Vinay Sharma filed a mercy plea, and BJP’s Anurag Thakur was dropped from the star campaigners’ list for Delhi elections.
A look at the headlines right now:
- JD(U) expels Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma after they questioned Nitish Kumar’s stand on CAA: On Tuesday, Kumar had claimed that Kishor was inducted in the JD(U) on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s request.
- Convict Vinay Sharma in 2012 Delhi gangrape case files mercy plea before president: Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court dismissed convict Mukesh Singh’s petition for review of his mercy plea.
- EC allows Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma to campaign in Delhi, drops them from ‘star’ list: Star campaigners are permitted to campaign without their expenses being added to that of the candidates, which are capped.
- Cabinet approves extending abortion period to 24 weeks: Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the move will give women reproductive rights over their bodies.
- Amid coronavirus outbreak, Air India and IndiGo suspend flights to China: The United States and Japan evacuated hundreds of citizens from Wuhan.
- SpiceJet, Air India and GoAir ban comedian Kunal Kamra from its flights: On Wednesday morning, Kamra posted a sarcastic tweet hinting at a double standard in the treatment of the ‘right wing’ and ‘liberals’.
- Two killed in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district after violence erupts during CAA protest: A local Trinamool Congress leader in the district’s Jalangi block was accused of opening fire at people protesting against the new citizenship law.
- Politicians need not have degrees to govern, educated people are often bad for society, says UP minister: Minister of State for Jail Jai Kumar Singh Jaiki made the comments at a college in Sitapur district on Tuesday.
- Annual queer pride march in Mumbai denied permission, police cite fear of anti-CAA slogans: The march was scheduled to begin at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai on February 1 evening.
- Homoeopathy and Unani can prevent coronavirus infections, claims AYUSH ministry: A number of Twitter users called out the Modi government for promoting quackery as there is no cure yet for the virus that has killed over 130 people.