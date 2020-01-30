Top news: ‘Diplomatic victory,’ says India as EU Parliament defers vote on Citizenship Amendment Act
The biggest stories of the day.
The European Parliament at its plenary session in Brussels, Belgium, on Wednesday debated a joint motion combining several resolutions criticising India’s Citizenship Amendment Act. However, the Parliament postponed a vote on the motion till March. The European Parliament is the legislative arm of the European Union. India called the vote being postponed a “diplomatic victory”, and blamed Pakistan, and in particular British MEP Shaffaq Mohammad, for bringing the motion.
The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Dr Kafeel Khan, a former paediatrician at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College and Hospital in Gorakhpur, on Wednesday night for allegedly making inflammatory remarks during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act more than a month ago. He allegedly made a provocative speech during an “Open Talk” event at Aligarh Muslim University during a protest on December 12.
Live updates
Delhi polls: AAP asks poll body to ban Amit Shah from campaigning, demands FIR against Parvesh Verma
The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday asked the Election Commission to ban Union Home Minister Amit Shah from campaigning for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections for 48 hours. In a letter to the Delhi Electoral Officer, AAP accused Shah of circulating fake videos about the condition of Delhi government schools to defraud the people of the city, NDTV reported.
The party also demanded that the Election Commission register a first information report against Bharatiya Janata Party MP Parvesh Verma for allegedly calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a “terrorist”, PTI reported. Verma had said at a rally in Madipur Assembly constituency that “terrorists like Kejriwal are hiding in this country”.
European Parliament postpones vote on joint motion against India’s new citizenship law till March
The European Parliament at its plenary session in Brussels, Belgium, on Wednesday debated a joint motion combining several resolutions criticising India’s Citizenship Amendment Act, PTI reported on Thursday. However, the Parliament postponed a vote on the motion till March. The European Parliament is the legislative arm of the European Union.
Five of the six resolutions, passed by different parties in the European Parliament, had been highly critical of India’s new citizenship law. Several of these resolutions had warned that the Citizenship Amendment Act will create a huge “statelessness crisis” in India.
CAA: Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan arrested in Mumbai for his alleged inflammatory remarks at AMU
The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Dr Kafeel Khan, a former paediatrician at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College and Hospital in Gorakhpur, on Wednesday night for allegedly making inflammatory remarks during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at the Aligarh Muslim University in December, the Hindustan Times reported. Dr Khan was supposed to be present at the “Mumbai Bagh” protest in Mumbai Central on Thursday. His brother Adeel Khan said he was arrested at the Mumbai airport after he had landed there from Patna.
Khan allegedly made a provocative speech during an “Open Talk” event at AMU during a protest on December 12. Psephologist Yogendra Yadav was the other speaker at the event.
Kunal Kamra flying ban: ‘Act of a coward to silence a critic,’ says Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the flying ban imposed by four airlines on comedian Kunal Kamra was “the act of a coward”.
On Tuesday, domestic airline IndiGo banned Kamra from flying on its flights for six months after he heckled journalist Arnab Goswami on board an aircraft. Later, three other airlines – Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir – also banned Kamra from travelling on their flights “until further notice”. AirAsia India and Vistara airlines said they were reviewing the matter.
Gandhi tweeted: “The ban imposed on #kunalkamra by 4 airlines is the act of a coward leveraging his influence with the [government] to silence a critic. Those who use their ‘news’ cameras as 24x7 tools of propaganda, should show some spine when the camera is turned on them.”
Akali Dal revokes previous decision, will now support BJP in Delhi Assembly elections
Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda on Wednesday said the party’s ally Shiromani Akali Dal – which had on January 20 decided not to contest the Delhi Assembly elections – would now support the saffron party, PTI reported. The Shiromani Akali Dal had cited differences over the Citizenship Amendment Act for its earlier decision.
“I am grateful to the SAD that they have decided to support the BJP in Delhi Assembly elections,” Nadda said at a joint press conference with the party’s leaders. “I thank Sukhbir Badal...The SAD is one of the oldest constituents of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. The SAD has always been at the forefront of serving the society. The strong coalition between the BJP and the SAD will remain intact.”
Sedition case: JNU student Sharjeel Imam sent to five days’ police custody by Delhi court
A court in Delhi on Wednesday sent arrested Jawaharlal Nehru University student Sharjeel Imam to five days’ police custody, PTI reported, citing his lawyer. Imam was arrested from Bihar on Tuesday after five states – Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Delhi – filed sedition cases against him for allegedly making incendiary remarks.
Muslim women can pray at mosques, may ignore fatwas prohibiting entry, personal law board tells SC
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that Islamic texts do not forbid women’s entry into mosques and any fatwas associated with it may be ignored, Bar and Bench reported. In an affidavit, the board said that women also had the option to offer their Friday prayers at a mosque or at home.
“Islam has not made it obligatory on Muslim women to join congregational prayer nor is it obligatory for women to offer Friday namaz in congregation, though it is so on Muslim men,” the affidavit read, according to IANS.