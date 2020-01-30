CAA: Student injured as armed man fires at protestors near Jamia Millia Islamia
The injured student, identified as Shadab, has been taken to a hospital.
A student was injured when an unidentified man fired his pistol at a group protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act outside Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University on Thursday. The man was detained and then later arrested.
This comes days after Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have verbally attacked protestors at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, with Union minister Anurag Thakur appearing to encourage the shooting of protestors.
Live updates
4.25 pm: Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal says the student injured in the shooting has been referred to trauma centre from the hospital, ANI reports. “He has sustained injuries in his left hand,” he adds. “Doctors say he is out of danger. Apprehended person is being questioned.”
4.20 pm: Communist Party of India leader D Raja blames provocative statements of BJP leaders for the shooting at anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protestors, reports PTI. “Jamia firing incident a direct result of provocative statements made by BJP leaders during campaigning in Delhi,” he adds. “BJP leader Anurag Thakur should be arrested for his comments urging crowds to raise slogan of shoot the traitors.”
4.14 pm: The Delhi Metro has closed three stations near the Jamia Millia Islamia University. “Entry and exit gates of Jama Masjid, ITO and Delhi Gate are closed,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweets.
Scroll.in has not verified if this is connected with the shooting.
4.08 pm: More videos emerging of the man opening fire at people protesting the amended citizenship law near the Jamia Millia Islamia university.
3.58 pm: Aamna Asif, a 21-year-old student at Jamia, tells Scroll.in that she was present when Shadab was shot on his left arm. “This man suddenly erupts out of the crowd with a revolver in his hand,” she says. “We do not know him and none of us recognised him.”
Asif claims that the man started shouting and protestors tried to calm him down. “He was shouting...he was ruthless and out of control,” she says. He started to move towards the police while the protestors tried to calm him down, she says. “We tried to calm him down when he raised his gun in the air,” she says.
Asif alleges that police did not help them. “We shouted at the top of our voice to the police to help us,” she says. “We don’t know why the police did not do anything.”
At that time, the man fired a shot as Shadab went forward to calm him down, she says. “Shadab was very normal...he was very calmly trying to talk to him,” Asif adds.
Asif claims that after Shadab was shot, police did not open the barricade to let him go to the hospital. “He had to climb over the barricading,” she claims. “He was hurt...he was bleeding but he had to climb over to go to the hospital.”
She says police escorted Shadab to the hospital and did not let her accompany them.
3.46 pm: Rambhakt Gopal, the gunman, posted live videos on his Facebook account before the incident. He posted messages such as “On my final journey, there should be chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’”, “I am the only Hindu here”, “I am giving freedom”, “Take care of my home”, “There is no Hindu media here”, “Shaheen Bagh, game over”.
3.44 pm: An eyewitness tells Scroll.in: “We were at the protest site. At around 1.45 pm, this person with the gun appeared in the stretch between the students and the police. He brandished his gun at the students. Three to four of the students tried to pacify the man, who was shouting slogans like ‘Jamia Murdabad’. I think they thought he would not fire. But when the Delhi Police personnel took a few steps towards the gunman, he fired in the direction of the students. The student who sustained bullet injury was one of the few who tried to pacify the gunman.”
3.33 pm: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi blames the BJP for the incident, News18 reports. Some BJP leaders have been accused of making incendiary speeches and statements in the past week, in the run up to the Delhi Assembly elections.
3.25 pm: In a video, when asked by media persons, the assailant is heard identifying himself as Rambhakt Gopal.
3 pm: Visuals shared on social media show the injured student, who was shot in the arm and bleeding, being taken away.
2.45 pm: The demonstrators, who included students of Jamia Millia Islamia, were marching towards Rajghat to protest when the incident took place, according to India Today. Rajghat is the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, whose death anniversary is being observed on Thursday.
2.30 pm: The man has been arrested.
2.20 pm: In the video, the gunman is waving his pistol while walking backwards, with police personnel seen in the background. The police do not seem to act. He shouted at the demonstrators and fired a few shots.
He has been detained by police, reports ANI.
2.18 pm: There are videos circulating of the gunman.
2.15 pm: The student injured has been taken to Holy Family Hospital, The Times of India reports. He has been identified as Shadab. However, NDTV reports he has been taken to AIIMS.
2.05 pm: The gunman has injured a student. While brandishing the weapon, he shouted, “Yeh lo azaadi [here’s your freedom]”.
2 pm: There are reports that a man shot a gun at a protest at Jamia Millia University in Delhi.