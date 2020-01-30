A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Amit Shah says Delhi shooter involved in incident near Jamia will not be spared, Kejriwal urges home minister to maintain order: Opposition leaders blamed the incident on a few BJP leaders’ provocative remarks, while Facebook removed the gunman’s account.
  2. India’s first positive coronavirus case reported in Kerala: The patient is in a stable condition and is being closely monitored, the government said.
  3. Comedian Kunal Kamra banned solely on the basis of social media posts, says IndiGo pilot: Captain Rohit Mateti said the comedian’s behaviour with journalist Arnab Goswami was unsavoury but was not ‘qualifying of a Level 1 unruly passenger’.
  4. EC bans minister Anurag Thakur from campaigning for three days, BJP MP Parvesh Verma for 96 hours: The two BJP leaders were accused of making objectionable remarks during campaigning in Delhi in the past week.
  5. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gets EC notice for promising to set up mohalla clinic at court complex: The poll body cited clauses according to which ministers and other officials cannot make such promises after elections are announced.  
  6. NIA seeks to transfer Bhima Koregaon case to special Mumbai court, files fresh FIR: The case, which was earlier being investigated by the Pune Police, was handed over to the agency last week.
  7. Sabarimala case to be taken up on February 3 by nine-judge Supreme Court Bench: Chief Justice Bobde said the top court will begin to hear the legal questions on the matter and other religious practices.
  8. 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts seek stay on execution date, court asks Tihar officials to file report: Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Jain sought the report by 10 am on Friday. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court dismissed convict Akshay Kumar Singh’s curative plea.
  9. Modi believes in Nathuram Godse’s ideology but lacks courage to say it, claims Rahul Gandhi: The Congress leader was speaking at Kalpetta town in Wayanad district of Kerala, on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 72nd death anniversary.
  10. Bengaluru has the world’s worst traffic, four Indian cities in top 10, says report: An average trip in the city in 2019 took 71% more time to complete than it would if there were no traffic.