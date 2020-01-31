A look at the headlines right now:

  1. WHO declares Wuhan coronavirus a global emergency, toll in China rises to 213: The Indian embassy in Beijing alerted Indian citizens in Wuhan, the city where the epidemic began, of a possible evacuation plan on Friday evening.
  2. Amit Shah says Delhi shooter involved in incident near Jamia will not be spared, Kejriwal urges home minister to maintain order: Opposition leaders blamed the incident on a few BJP leaders’ provocative remarks, while Facebook removed the gunman’s account.
  3. IBM names Indian-born Arvind Krishna its next chief executive officer: Krishna, an IIT Kanpur graduate, has worked with the company since 1990.
  4. UP hostage crisis ends; captor shot dead by police, all children rescued after eight-hour standoff: Subhash Batham demanded to speak to local BJP MLA Nagendra Singh Rathore. But when the legislator arrived, he fired at him.
  5. Comedian Kunal Kamra banned solely on the basis of social media posts, says IndiGo pilot: Captain Rohit Mateti said the comedian’s behaviour with journalist Arnab Goswami was unsavoury but was not ‘qualifying of a Level 1 unruly passenger’.
  6. EC bans minister Anurag Thakur from campaigning for three days, BJP MP Parvesh Verma for 96 hours: The two BJP leaders were accused of making objectionable remarks during campaigning in Delhi in the past week.
  7. NIA seeks to transfer Bhima Koregaon case to special Mumbai court, files fresh FIR: The case, which was earlier being investigated by the Pune Police, was handed over to the agency last week.
  8. Sabarimala case to be taken up on February 3 by nine-judge Supreme Court Bench: Chief Justice Bobde said the top court will begin to hear the legal questions on the matter and other religious practices.
  9. 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts seek stay on execution date, court asks Tihar officials to file report: Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Jain sought the report by 10 am on Friday. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court dismissed convict Akshay Kumar Singh’s curative plea.
  10. Bengaluru has the world’s worst traffic, four Indian cities in top 10, says report: An average trip in the city in 2019 took 71% more time to complete than it would if there were no traffic.